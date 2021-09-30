If you’re looking for some sweet treats, just look for the crafty trailer from St. Albans, West Virginia. Established in July 2020, Crafts of the Coal is a food trailer that serves gourmet ice cream every weekend. The business is co-owned by T.J. Douglas, Bryan England and Jordan Garrett. The trio plans on opening a brick and mortar location in St. Albans later this year. For now, the group will have their trailer on 20th Street before every home Marshall University football home game.
“It got started when we were just brainstorming different business routes we could take,” said co-owner T.J. Douglas. “We all have a little bit of an entrepreneurial mindset. Ice cream has been around for years, but we wanted to bring something to people in a bit of a different manner. So far it’s been a big success for us. We now have two trailers, and we’ve run a span all the way from Charleston to Huntington. For now we’re right outside the stadium for home games. Right now they’re shutting down 20th Street for a row of food trucks for the home games, and it’s been a huge success for us.”
Douglas said when they started, they knew little about trailers.
“When we purchased our first trailer, it was a car hauler that was not completed inside,” he said. “We stripped out the inside, and my brother-in-law Jessie Hager helped design the inside to meet the health department regulations. So we built this from the inside out. We serve a premium hand-scooped ice cream. We have an individual we meet with in another state that makes the ice cream for us once a week. We usually have anywhere from 20 to 25 flavors.”
Crafts of the Coal offers a variety of flavors paying tribute to the state. West Virginia Pothole is a chocolate ice cream with “black tar” fudge and chunks of chocolate “asphalt.” The Country Roads Cookie Jar is Oreo ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough and M&Ms cookies. For gameday Marshall fans can enjoy Marco Tracks, a mint ice cream with chocolate cookie bits and a fudge swirl. WVU is represented by the Gold Rush, which is a yellow cake flavored ice cream with bits of cake and a chocolate swirl topped with blue sprinkles. Seasonal flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Carrot Cake and Apple Crisp. A variety of dairy-free sorbets are also available.
“Our signature is the West Virginia Pothole, which is the biggest seller for us. We want to bring things that people love and that are different. Our Pistachio Almond Ice Cream is a unique flavor, and people love it. Our Lemon Cheesecake has an amazing flavor. We also have traditional flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc.,” Douglas said. “Currently we are at The Garage in Teays Valley near the Putnam County Bank on Wednesday through Sunday. We are also at the Marshall University home games and we have a location in St. Albans we are at. We are hoping to have the storefront in St. Albans open in November.”
Ice cream is available by the cup with a small cup for $3.75, a medium for $4.75 and a large for $5.75. You can also enjoy your ice cream in a cake cone ($4), a sugar cone ($4.25) or a waffle cone ($4.50). Sundaes are available for $6 with your flavor of choice as well as a choice of strawberry, caramel or chocolate sauce and whipped cream. You can even enjoy a flight of ice cream for $8.99, which allows you to sample six flavors.
Crafts of the Coal’s hours and locations vary, but you can find out where they will pop up next on Facebook each Tuesday at https://www.facebook.com/CraftsOfTheCoal.
Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. If you would like their trailer available for an event or for more information, call 681-799-1023.