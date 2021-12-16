ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — After a year and a half on the road, Crafts of the Coal is finding a permanent location. Making its debut as a craft ice cream trailer in July 2020, the small ice cream shop opened a second trailer a year later and became a mainstay on game days at Marshall University in 2021. The new permanent location is located on Old Main Plaza in St. Albans, West Virginia, in the former home of Stacked Shakes and Sandwiches. The venture is co-owned by Jordan Garrett, Bryan England and J.J. Douglas.
“We’ve grown pretty steadily over the last year, and we’ve had a lot of support from the community and the surrounding communities. We’ve been down in Huntington a lot particularly during the home (football) games. Now with it being winter time, the food truck market has cooled off a bit, but this whole thing has been very successful for us,” Garrett said. “This space was previously occupied by Staked Shake and Sandwiches. They had a misfortune of opening in the heart of the pandemic. I think they did a great job, but it was just a hard time in between the safety rules and everything shutting down. This space became available about six months ago, and we decided to transition to our model. We took about four months to remodel and get all of our stuff in here and get our equipment in here. We are still working on a few things, but we wanted to make ourselves available to people as soon as possible. We had a grand opening Thursday, December 9, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The mayor and a lot of chamber of commerce members were here.”
The small ice cream shop features an assortment of rotating flavors including Blackberry, Strawberry Cheesecake and Mocha Almond Fudge. Some flavors pay tribute to the Mountain State like the West Virginia Pothole with chocolate ice cream, a “black tar” fudge and chunks of chocolate cookie. Marshall fans can enjoy Marco Tracks green mint ice cream, chocolate mint cookie bites and a chocolate cookie fudge swirl. For the winter there are holiday flavors like Holiday Cookie and Eggnog.
Customers can enjoy their ice cream starting at $4 for a cake cone, $4.50 for a sugar cone or $4.99 for a waffle cone. You can enjoy ice cream in small cup for $4.75 or a large cup for $5.75. There are also sundaes ($6), milkshakes ($6.99), and even an ice cream flight ($8.99) with a sample of six different flavors.
“We have a family-owned dairy farm out in Virginia that we are partnered with which provides our ice cream. We were really lucky to develop a relationship with them. We get to talk about flavors and have opportunities to get new flavors including seasonal flavors so we have the opportunity to be fluid with our menu,” Garrett said. “We sold out of our Holiday Cookie flavor on our opening day. The Eggnog flavor has also been popular. Our staple flavor from the food truck days is West Virginia Pothole. All of our flavors are great and unique. We currently have a sugar-free Butter Pecan and some non-dairy sorbets. We are trying to get more of those flavors because we want to have something for everyone. ”
Craft of the Coals is located at 78 Old Main Plaza in St. Albans. It is currently open winter hours, which are from 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders, call 681-799-1023. Follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/CraftsOfTheCoalOnOldeMain and for more information on where the food truck might pop up next visit https://www.facebook.com/CraftsOfTheCoal.