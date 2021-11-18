CHARLESTON — Founded by Adrian “Bay” Wright, Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill is Charleston’s premier barbecue destination. The small family restaurant has attracted natural attention, being featured on Food Network’s “Southern Fried Road Trip” and “HBO’s Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.”
It has also won numerous awards at Charleston’s Ribfest and the Charley West BBQ Fest. Currently, the restaurant also has two food trucks that serve special events and festivals around the area.
The restaurant is also offering to help residents with their Thanksgiving dinners.
“My dad is from here in Charleston, and he started with a very small operation with a grill and a hotdog cart. He started really small and very gradually gained a following from people seeing him out smoking on the corner. He eventually opened our first brick and mortar location across the street in 2011 before we moved over here in 2015,” said Ashley Wright, general manager. “The bigger location allowed us to have a full bar and an expanded menu. I wouldn’t describe our barbecue as being a regional style like a Kansas City style or a Texas style. It’s more of a traditional home-cooked barbecue. We have a traditional tomato-and-molasses-based barbecue sauce. We do a lot more grilling than smoking. What gets smoked the most is our brisket. We have three sauces — our Mild, which is a sweet and tangy traditional barbecue; our Hot, which has a special mix of peppers; and one we call our Gorilla Sauce, which is super hot and will make you sweat.”
Customers looking to grab a bite to eat can enjoy a variety of sandwiches including Pulled Pork ($8.99), Beef Brisket ($9.99) and Italian Sausage ($5.99). Hot Dogs ($2.99), Hot Bologna ($5.99) and Big Bay’s Ribs are also on the menu. These jumbo-sized “fall off the bone” ribs are available in your choice of a three-Bone Rib ($8.99), a half-slab of ribs ($16) or a whole slab of ribs ($28).
The restaurant is also going all in for Thanksgiving. Customers can order a custom whole smoked or fried Turkey ($69.95) or Ham ($69.95). You can also order a whole family Thanksgiving Dinner for $175, featuring a choice of meat, four sides, a pie and rolls. Orders are due by Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“My favorite item on the menu is our brisket, and our biggest seller is our pulled pork,” Ashley Wright said. “People love our hot dogs as well. It’s a traditional West Virginia slaw dog.”
Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill is located at 423 Virginia Street West in Charleston. It is open from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders, catering options or more information, call 304-400-4977 or visit at dem2brosgrill.com and www.facebook.com/Dem2Brothers/.