HURRICANE, W.Va. — Located near the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64 in Hurricane, West Virginia, Area 34 is a meeting space that’s home of the Putnam Chamber of Commerce, the Putnam County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority. It’s also home of a quaint coffee shop. Established in 2019, Drip Coffee proved successful and spun off a second location on Main Street in October 2019.
Both coffee shops are owned and operated by Rob Vanater.
“I purchased it January 1, 2019, and tried to make it flourish as much as we work inside the building. Our main goal with the shop was to create a hub where people can get a good cup of coffee and some information from our Area 34 partners. We also have bagels and avocado toast,” Vanater said. “My start of coffee came from when I worked for Sheetz. I opened up several of their stores in the area, training all of their baristas. I took the opportunity to buy in here and grow as much as we could and flourish as much as we could.”
Drip Coffee serves a signature blend roasted by Ignition Roasters in Huntington.
“Anything on the coffee menu can be done hot, iced or frozen. We have one of the largest varieties of flavors in the area and definitely the largest variety of sugar-free flavors,” Vanater said. “My absolute favorite is one we’ve had since day one is the Brown Sugar Cinnamon, which resembles Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The Caramel-Pecan is probably a close second of mine.”
The small coffee shop has a variety of favorites such as Lattes ($3.80 small, $4.10 medium, $4.80 large), Cappuccino ($3.80, $4.10, $4.80) and Mocha ($3.80, $4.45, $4.75). Non-coffee drinks include Chai Tea ($3.95, $4.65, $4.95), Hot Chocolate ($3.24, $3.70, $4.20) and Fruit Smoothies ($3.50, $4.55, $4.95). Customers can add flavored syrups to their drinks include Lavender, Peanut Butter, Irish Cream and Peppermint.
“We have a number of food options for people looking for lunch or snacks. We have pepperoni rolls and muffins that we make in-house at our Main Street location. We have Avocado Toast, Chicken Salad and a BLAT sandwich, which is bacon, lettuce, avocado spread and tomato sandwiches,” Vanater said. “We source our large pan sourdough bread from Heiners, which makes bread for several places in the area. Our avocado mash is made fresh in house, and we get all of our veggies fresh. Our Avocado Toast comes loaded with garlic and herb goat cheese, bacon and farm-fresh tomatoes.”
Drip Coffee is located at 971 WV-34 at Area 34. It is open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-381-1756. For more information, visit https://area34.dripcoffeewv.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/dripcoffeewv.