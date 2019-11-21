HURRICANE, W.Va. — There’s a new coffee shop in Hurricane that’s brewing up more than just a good cup of joe. Located in the former home of the original Books and Brews, Drip’s Cafe on Main serves up custom-made sandwiches and salads as well as a different dinner special on weekdays.
The new restaurant is owned by Rob Vanater, who owns the original Drip’s Coffee in Teays Valley.
“I worked at the Teays Valley Store for about nine months before I purchased it in January. In June, we started looking to expand a bit. We talked to the city in the beginning of August, and we got the keys to the space in October,” Vanater said.
“It took us about three weeks. It was mostly to freshen up. We left the chalkboard up from Books and Brews because the community board was something we had at Teays Valley. We put a new coat of paint on the walls. We built new tables, a new countertop and a new bar. We carried over our drink menu and our avocado toast as well as our lunch sandwiches. Kitchen space is limited over there. Here with a full kitchen, we are able to do a full custom sandwiches and salads menu. We are also doing home-cooked dinners Monday through Friday.”
Each weekend, a new menu is posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page featuring a selection of dinner specials such as Meatloaf, Mexican Lasagna, Tater Tot Casserole and Baked Chicken.
Customers looking to grab a quick lunch can have a custom-built sandwich with their choice of meat, bread, cheese and veggies. House specialties include Avocado Toast topped with garlic and herb goat cheese, avocado spread, bacon and tomato. There’s also a Drip Southwest Chicken Salad with with iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, corn & black bean salsa and shredded chicken.
“I have two coffee providers. We use Crimson Cup out of Columbus, Ohio. They’re a national brand with a bit of a following. I also use Ignition Roasters in Huntington, which prepares a signature blend for us,” Vanater said.
“We also try to use local food sources as well. The idea of the menu really came from the community in the area here. I spent most of the end of the summer shopping yard sales in the area buying dishes and asking the community what they wanted to eat. A quick sandwich shop was one of the top comments, and home-cooked dinners was the other one. Our home-cooked recipes are all my mother’s recipes. Each week we cycle through something different.”
Every other Monday is Meatloaf Monday.
“It’s quickly turned into ‘Meatloaf Mayhem,’ Vanater said. “The first week, we sold out in an hour and a half. The second time we did it we had 45 pounds and sold out in three hours. The next week we have it we will have 50 pounds. The whole week of Thanksgiving we will have special hours. The Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving Week, we will have Turkey Dinners and sides. We will be closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, closed on Thursday, and open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.”
Drip’s Cafe on Main is located at 2759 Main St., in Hurricane, West Virginia. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry out orders or more information, call 681-233-3554. For weekly dinner specials and coming events, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dripscafeonmain/.,