HUNTINGTON — There’s a new restaurant offering a mix of Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes along 10th Street behind the Doubletree by Hilton in Huntington. East Flavor brings a variety of new dishes to the area, including Donburi (meat and rice bowls), Hot Pot and a mix of authentic Szechuan dishes. The new restaurant is owned by Yizhou Zang, who has worked in, managed and owned various restaurants in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York. The new restaurant opened Sept. 12.
“The owner had been here in the United States for about 25 years. He had been doing different types of restaurants, including buffets and take-out. He had also done some Japanese and Thai style restaurants,” said Yu Lin, manager of East Flavor. “We knew there had been a Chinese restaurant here before that didn’t last very long, but Zang thought this was a good spot. We wanted some real traditional Szechuan cuisine that’s different from Chinese-American cuisine. He had learned how to do fish and shrimp in the Chinatown area of New York City. He tried to open a restaurant that can fit many people’s needs. We’ve got Thai food here, Japanese food including sushi, American-Chinese food and traditional Szechuan dishes.”
Among the authentic Szechuan dishes are Eggplant with Garlic Sauce ($9.95), Lightly Fried Shrimp with Noodles and Garlic ($16.95), Hot and Spicy Fish with Tofu ($16.95) and Pork with Chili Pepper ($13.95). If you’re looking for traditional Chinese-American cuisine, there’s General Tso’s Chicken ($12.99), Orange Shrimp ($14.99) and Beef Szechuan ($13.99).
Another new item for the area is the Hot Pot, which is meat served in a mini wok cooked with a spicy hot sauce with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, lotus roots and Sichuan peppercorns. It’s available with chicken ($14.95), pork ($14.95), shrimp ($15.95), beef ($15.95), fish ($15.95), lamb ($15.95) or frog ($22.95).
East Asia also offers Thai food, including curry available with your choice of meat including Chicken ($11.50), Beef ($12.50), Shrimp ($12.50) or Seafood ($15.50). There’s also Chicken Fried Rice ($8.95), Drunken Beef Noodles ($12.50) and Pad Thai ($12.99).
The Japanese side of the menu has Donburi meat served on a bed of rice with soup. These include Tekka Don (tuna $17.99), Chicken Katsu ($11.75) and Tonkatsu Don (pork cutlet $11.75). You can also enjoy a wide variety of sashimi, nigiri or rolled sushi. For dinner there’s a variety of hibachi cooked meals including Chicken ($12.99), Steak ($12.99) or Shrimp ($13.99). There is a lunch menu with a variety of options available for under $7.
“The best thing on the menu is everything,” said owner Yizhou Zhang.
East Flavor is located at 322 10th St., in Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon until 9:30 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order or more information, call 304-522-6688. Visit https://www.facebook.com/East-Flavor-115510940298205/ or http://www.eastflavorwv.com.