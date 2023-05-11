CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — If you’re looking for some red, white and barbecue, keep an eye out for The Spirit of America in Catlettsburg.
This star-spangled food truck regularly serves up brisket, ribs and baked steak. The truck is owned by Shawn and Sami Powell, who started their own business called Pig’s Blanket Barbecue before acquiring the truck in 2019.
“In 2012, I started barbecuing by doing competitions and small vending events. I did the vending to pay for the competitions. At some point, I thought that we were spending so much money on competitions that we should try to make a business out of barbecuing rather than a hobby. I looked for a long time for a food truck and found this one on Craigslist. It had been repossessed by the bank,” Shawn Powell said. “I was able to contact the original owner, a veteran by the name of Bruce Bruner. He’s a great guy. I would have not bought the truck had I not talked to him. He told me everything I needed to know about getting started with the truck.”
Powell said re-wrapping the exterior of the truck to change its name and look would have been a major expense, so he asked Bruner whether he could acquire the name, as well.
“He said he would be honored for us to keep it,” Powell said.
The truck currently has some incorrect information on it — such as where it says it is “veteran-owned,” and the phone number is wrong.
“This truck was a former bread truck that was changed into a food truck in 2018. I acquired the truck in December 2019, right before covid. It took awhile to get everything up to code. I had everything ready to go in about March 2020. I had about two or three dates out and then had to shut everything down for the pandemic,” Shawn Powell said. “Some people did decent business during the height of the pandemic, but I decided to wait. I didn’t want to draw any crowds before we knew it was safe and draw some bad publicity. We waited until March 2021 to reopen.”
Shawn Powell says his barbecue has a variety of different influences.
“We pride ourselves on being unique. Our brisket is Texas-Style, while our pulled pork is served ‘dry’ (with sauce optional or on the side). We also try to have fun with the offerings. On Friday, May 5th, for Cinco De Mayo, we did tacos. We can put any of our meats in a taco,” Powell said. “Our most popular offering, though, is our baked steak, which we serve with green beans and mashed potatoes, which we serve each Thursday.”
One thing about Spirit of America/Pig’s Blanket Barbecue, is fans will usually know where to find it for weekday lunch cravings.
“Unlike other food trucks, we don’t travel that much. I rent a lot on 35th Street near the bridge to Kenova, right by the old meat market. I also like to set up by the ball field in Kenova to help out. We also try to do the concerts on the River by the Paramount and other festivals in Ashland,’ Shawn Powell said. “Typically, if we do any traveling, it will be on Saturday and Sunday.”
Spirit of America (AKA Pig’s Blanket Barbecue) can usually be found at 310 35th St. in Catlettsburg on Tuesday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Only cash payment is taken at this time. For daily menus, specials, and where the truck may pop up, you can visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThePigsBlanket/. For catering options and more information, you can call 606-571-7843.
