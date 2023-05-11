The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — If you’re looking for some red, white and barbecue, keep an eye out for The Spirit of America in Catlettsburg.

This star-spangled food truck regularly serves up brisket, ribs and baked steak. The truck is owned by Shawn and Sami Powell, who started their own business called Pig’s Blanket Barbecue before acquiring the truck in 2019.

