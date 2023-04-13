HUNTINGTON — “There’s No Betta Than Mo Betta” is the slogan of Mo Betta BBQ, and for chef Curtis Russell, barbecue is a family affair.
Curtis co-owns the business with his wife Myra Russell and is assisted by daughter Jazzmone Russell, son Exavier Russell, daughter Z.Z., daughter-in-law Alexis Russell, sister Tammy Brown, and mother Judy Penn. The Russell family opened their first “Mo Betta BBQ” in Winfield, West Virginia, in 2021. They just opened their second location at The Market in Huntington.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 30 years and I was the general manager of the Tidewater Grill in Charleston for several years. About two years ago, I decided to open my own restaurant,” Curtis Russell said. “We were hit by hard times during the pandemic. I was laid off and we lost my father-in-law and my brother-in-law to COVID. I was pretty down and out. I just woke up one day and God told me it was time to open my own restaurant again.”
Russell, whose friends called him “Curly Mo” settled on the name “Mo Betta BBQ” and opened to a receptive community in Winfield in 2021. He signed the lease on the Huntington location on Feb. 1 after a few months of planning.
“Our concept is ‘Country, Family, Community.’ Because of that, we have a red, white and blue theme. We also have a wall celebrating Marshall University athletics, and a ‘wall of service,’ which has photographs of all of my family members who served in the armed forces,” Russell explained. “‘The Wing Place’ was here previously. A lot of the equipment we needed was still here. We opened on Monday, April 3rd. We are planning on doing a grand opening soon.”
Customers looking to enjoy some barbecue can enjoy sandwiches like Pork BBQ ($9.50), Chicken BBQ ($9.50), and Beef Brisket ($9.50) served with a choice of fries or homemade chips. You can also enjoy Baby Back Ribs by the half rack ($19.95) or Full Rack ($24.95.) There’s also pasta like Cajun Chicken Pasta ($11.95) and Chicken & Fresh Spinach Alfredo ($11.95.) The restaurant also serves homestyle sirloin burgers on grilled Texas toast like the Mo Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger ($8.95.) Side options include macaroni & cheese, honey BBQ baked beans and loaded potato salad.
“I wanted to do barbecue, but I wanted to add a few things to our menu. The Market has a big footprint, so you have a lot of different clientele. So we put some burgers and pastas on the menu,” Russell said. “When I opened the first one I discovered that people don’t eat barbecue every day so you need some other things on the menu to balance it out. We also have a rotating selection of desserts that my mother Judy ‘Moma Mo’ Penn makes. We’ve had strawberry shortcake, strawberry cheesecake, and Oreo cheesecake.”
Mo Betta BBQ is located in The Market at 809 3rd Ave., Huntington. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. Cash, ApplePay, and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. A website is coming soon. For carryout or catering options, call 681-888-5072.
