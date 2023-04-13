The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — “There’s No Betta Than Mo Betta” is the slogan of Mo Betta BBQ, and for chef Curtis Russell, barbecue is a family affair.

Curtis co-owns the business with his wife Myra Russell and is assisted by daughter Jazzmone Russell, son Exavier Russell, daughter Z.Z., daughter-in-law Alexis Russell, sister Tammy Brown, and mother Judy Penn. The Russell family opened their first “Mo Betta BBQ” in Winfield, West Virginia, in 2021. They just opened their second location at The Market in Huntington.

