IRONTON — There’s a new food truck in the Tri-State.
Based out of Ironton, Fat Boy Q is on the road each week, bringing pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked chicken wings and ribs with it.
The truck can frequently be found in Ironton and South Point in Ohio, as well as Russell and Ashland in Kentucky. The truck is co-owned by D’Angelo Roach, Derique Bacon and Marcus Williams.
“Barbecue has been one of my family’s favorite pastimes,” Roach explained. “My uncles, great-uncles and grandparents would always be around for family barbecues. Me and my business partner, Derique, would be out on memorial family gatherings, and those were some of the best times of my life. So I was always inspired to cook all the good food that we had at those family functions. So in a way, this business is a part of our family legacy.
“My other business partner, Marcus, and I actually started this business with a road trip,” Roach added. “We went to Memphis; Charleston, South Carolina; Kansas City; and Texas to take in the culture and flavors from the true barbecue regions. We came back with what we learned from the trip.”
Roach said the truck was already a food truck.
“We purchased it out of Columbus, and we had our own wrap put on it. Marcus did the design on the side, which is a map of our road trip,” Roach said.
“We started doing the behind-the-scenes work of starting the business during the pandemic. We wanted to open in early 2020, but then the COVID hit and shut everything down. It took us about a year. We opened up shop last year on April 20. So we’re coming up on our one-year anniversary.”
Customers looking to sample some of Fat Boy Q’s goods can enjoy a Beef Brisket Sandwich ($11), a Pulled Pork Sandwich ($8) or a 6-Bone Rib Basket ($15). The restaurant also serves smoked and flash-fried Traditional Wings ($6). Side items include Mac & Cheese ($4), Collard Greens ($3), Baked Beans ($3) and Cole Slaw ($3). There’s also a weekly mini-cheesecake for dessert ($5).
“We have what we call a Fat Boy Sampler. It consists of all of our meats. It has three bones of ribs, a smoked cheddar jalapeno sausage, a half-pound of wings, brisket and pulled pork,” Roach said. “I love our wings. We marinate them, smoke them for a couple of hours, flash fry them, then hit them with our special rub.
“Our menu is very influenced by the Carolina region. We do a lot of pulled pork. We have a thing called ‘Q Bowl,’ which is cheddar jalapeno cornbread with macaroni and cheese. We then put some pulled pork on top of that, then top it all with some barbecue sauce. Our sauce is more of a Carolina style. It’s sweet and tangy. We cook everything low and slow.
“We also have these really nice cheesecakes. My partner Marcus lives in Columbus. He makes the cheesecakes. We meet up midway in Chillicothe once a week to pick them up.”
Fat Boy Q is on the road Wednesday through Saturday. To find out where it will pop up next, visit https://www.facebook.com/Fatboyq740.
For information about catering or carry-out orders, call 740-550-4974. Find a full menu online at www.fatboyq.com.