BARBOURSVILLE — Fat Patty’s was founded in 2007 by local restaurateur Clint Artrip. The family pub quickly developed a loyal following due to its variety of burgers. A second location in Barboursville followed in 2011 and then two more locations in Ashland and Teays Valley.
In late 2018, the small chain was sold to ARC Group (formerly American Restaurants Concepts) for $12.3 million. With state regulations being relaxed, the regional chain of pubs is preparing to return to a more normal environment just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We are looking into adding some new items to the menu. Our general manager Shawn McNaughton has gone down to Florida. He’s learning how to make pizzas. He’s also learning about rewards programs for the regulars,” said Barboursville general manager Cassandra Spurlock. “So when he comes back, we’re going to be trying out some different items and picking the ones we like best. We may also be doing a contest where people suggest what they can come up with ideas for a burger combination.”
The state reopened restaurant capacity to 100% on March 5.
“All of the locations are going to be taking this slow to allow everyone to adapt to this,” Spurlock said. “We just opened up to 75%, and we’re comfortable with the tables keeping a safe distance. So we’re going to likely stay where we are a little while longer. Customers are required to wear a mask to enter and when not at their table.”
The restaurant is known for its variety of specialty burgers such as the Black & Bleu ($7.99) topped with Cajun spices, bleu cheese and bacon or The Laredo ($7.99) with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and chipotle mayo on Texas toast. There’s also an assortment of appetizers including jalapeno poppers ($5.99) and fried mushrooms ($4.99). Buffalo wings are available in traditional ($7.99) or boneless varieties ($6.99) served with your choice of sauce ranging from honey mustard to the very hot atomic. For veggie lovers there are salads like the Strawberry Spinach Salad ($6.99). You can also enjoy the beer-battered Fish & Fry Basket ($7.99) if you’re looking to celebrate the month of Lent.
“One of the main burgers we sell the most is the Patty Burger with the double patty and the burger,” Spurlock said. “My favorite is The Lasso because you can change out the burger and get grilled or fried chicken in it. One of our most popular items is the bacon cheddar fries. We have a happy hour from 4-7 and from 9 until close where they are half off. We also have family meals called ‘Fat Packs’ for people who want to get food to go for the whole family that is affordable.”
Fat Patty’s in Barboursville is open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-736-3600. Delivery is available through GrubHub and DoorDash. For specials and information on other Fat Patty’s locations, visit https://www.facebook.com/Fatpattys/. For a full menu and online orders, visit https://fatpattysonline.com.