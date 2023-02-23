HURRICANE, W.Va. — Known as both a family restaurant and a great place to grab a burger with a brew, Hurricane’s FireSide Grille is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month.
It was founded by Marc Brown and the current co-owners Judith Sydenstricker and Rob Sydenstricker. The restaurant has expanded over the years to include multiple rooms for private parties and an outdoor dining area for the warmer months.
Fireside Grille has also rolled out an updated menu.
“We are now doing a weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. I’d say the most popular item on the FireSide Brunch menu is our FireSide’s Benedict. My personal favorite is the Eggs Chesapeake. We also have mimosas. You buy the first one at normal price and each refill after that is $1,” Scott Maynard, general manager of the FireSide Grill explained. “As for our lunch and dinner menu, we just added Stuffed Flounder about three weeks ago. It was a new dish we were trying out and it’s been very well received
“Our biggest clientele are our regulars so we switch the menu up every six months to one year in order to keep things fresh,” Maynard continued. “We also changed our burgers, adding four new signature burgers. We also have D.O.’s Fish Sandwich, which is named for Rob’s grandfather. We also added baked spaghetti, which has been super popular. We also added a Fried Green Tomato Caprese Salad. We had fried green tomatoes when we first opened, and that’s a dish people have been asking us to bring back for years. Our Cajun Chicken Pasta has probably been a top seller for the last decade.”
FireSide Grille offers a selection of steaks including Ribeye ($29.99), Filet Mignon ($25.99) and Sirloin ($19.99.) There’s also FSG’s Famous Fried Chicken ($14.99 one breast) which is hand-breaded and served with white pepper gravy. There’s a selection of burgers like the SteakHouse Burger ($12.99) topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese and A-1 sauce served on a ciabatta bun. Appetizers include Valley Fried Pickles ($7.99), Spinach Artichoke Dip ($7.99), and Putnam Pepperoni Rolls ($9.99).
FireSide Grille also has a full-service bar. One of the signature cocktails is Taylor’s Rum Punch ($7.99) which has Bacardi, Cruzan Coconut Rum, strawberry puree, fresh pineapple juice, and a splash of lemon-lime soda. You can also choose from a selection of craft beers, including West Virginia made brews from The Peddler, Greenbrier Valley Brewing, The Freefolk Brewery, and Fife Street Brewing.
“We have an outdoor patio with its own fireplace and about 65 seats, so we get a lot of use out of that in the summer and fall. We have three private rooms. There’s a banquet room that holds upwards of 120 people. We have a side room that holds about 35 people. We’ve done buffets inside of there. We have a small meeting room where business people can have 10-12 people in a room with a little privacy. For weddings, people call six months to a year in advance, but for parties we can do it a week in advance if it’s a week that we happen to be open. We serve a good two-course meal starting at around $14 per person.”
FireSide Grille is located at 439 W.Va. 34 near the Teays Valley exit. It is currently open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order, call 304-757-4700. Delivery is available via GrubHub. For a full menu, visit https://www.firesidegrillewv.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/firesidegrille/.
