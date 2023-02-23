The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Known as both a family restaurant and a great place to grab a burger with a brew, Hurricane’s FireSide Grille is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month.

It was founded by Marc Brown and the current co-owners Judith Sydenstricker and Rob Sydenstricker. The restaurant has expanded over the years to include multiple rooms for private parties and an outdoor dining area for the warmer months.

