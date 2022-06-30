HUNTINGTON — We’ve all heard of a fox in a hen house, but how about a pizzeria?
Established in 1971 in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, Fox’s Pizza Den has grown to franchises in 25 states. The newest Fox’s Pizza Den opened its doors in Huntington last week. Located in a former Pizza Hut at 1523 Madison Ave., the restaurant offers some of the biggest pizzas in town, as well as hoagies, wings and salads.
The Huntington location is owned by Joseph Obrokta, Jacob Torisera, Dwayne Gue and Lindsay Gue.
“This location was closed for about two-and-a-half years. We purchased the property in late December. After the holidays, we started in early January,” Dwayne Gue explained. “There was no equipment when we went in, so we needed all-new equipment. We had to do a complete gut from the dining room area. With the kitchen areas, we added some additional walls, new electric and new HVAC. We added a solid drywall ceiling and a bar area. Outside we had to add a new roof.
“We were originally hoping to open about a month ago, but we had delays along the reconstruction due to COVID,” Obrokta said. “We had our soft opening on Tuesday, June 21.”
Customers can enjoy a variety of pizzas starting at $6.99 for a small 9-inch to a 16-inch extra large, which starts at $14.99. There’s also a 16-inch square pizza called The Champ ($14.99) and an even larger pizza — a 12-inch by 24-inch rectangular ($18.99). There’s also a 30-inch pizza called The Big One ($49.99). Customers need to call 24 hours ahead to order The Big One.
Topping options include Italian sausage, grilled chicken, banana peppers and dill pickles. Specialty pies include taco pizza, buffalo chicken pizza and Hawaiian pizza.
Fox’s also offers stromboli ($9.99-$16.99) filled with your choice of toppings. There are also hoagies including a BLT, Italian and meatball. Hoagies come in 6.5-inch ($5.49) and 13-inch ($10.49) sizes. There’s also a sandwich served on pizza crust called The Wedgie ($9.49).
Appetizers include chicken wings ($10.99), jalapeno poppers ($5.99) and bacon cheddar fries ($5.99). Fox’s also offers an assortment of salads including a steak fry salad ($9.99), which is a tossed salad topped with steak, wedge fries and cheese.
“We were blown out of the water by the community response,” Dwayne Gue said. “The community has really rallied behind us and supported us. We were packed all day long with carry-out, dine-in and delivery orders. It hasn’t stopped (since) we opened.
“We are going to have a challenge for The Big Daddy if you eat one within 15 minutes. We also are going to do a two-person challenge for The Big One,” Gue said. “If you beat the challenge, you will get a picture on the wall and some gift certificates.”
Fox’s Pizza Den is located at 1523 Madison Ave. in West Huntington, across from Speedway. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For carry-out orders or delivery, call 681-888-5907. For online ordering and a full menu, visit https://www.foxspizza.com/store/west-virginia/huntington-wv/, and for specials follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Foxs-Pizza-Den-117120434317964/.