BARBOURSVILLE — First opening its doors in 2015, Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant takes its name from the Italian word for brothers. It is owned and operated by Francisco Ortiz, whose family owns several restaurants in the Tri-State including Tuscany Italian Restaurant in Gallipolis, Ohio, and South Point, Ohio’s, Casa Grande, which is operated by his brother Carlos.
The restaurant has developed a reputation as a go-to location for family dining and having some of the best desserts in Barboursville.
“Over the past year and a half, we have done some renovations. We repainted the entire restaurant. We went to a more gray type color scheme, and we redid some of the booths as well,” said manager Katy Humphrey. “We finished our remodeling not too long before everyone went into lockdown due to COVID-19. We had to close for dine-in, but we were lucky enough to have a strong enough customer base to remain open for carry-out. So, we never really closed. We’re now operating at 50% seating capacity.”
One new menu item is Chicken Alfredo Fries. The Alfredo sauce is a big seller, as well as Boom Boom Shrimp, Chicken Piccata and Shrimp Diavolo, according to Humphrey.
Customers can choose from a variety of traditional pasta dishes including Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ($13.50), Spaghetti with Meat Sauce ($12.50), Meat Lasagna ($15.75) and Manicotti ($13.75.) For seafood lovers, there’s Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli ($14.99), Salmon & Green Beans ($16.99) and Shrimp Scampi ($13.99). There’s also a variety of steaks including Ribeye ($19.99), Sirloin ($17.99) and New York Strip ($18.99). Customers can enjoy a custom made calzone, stromboli or pizza starting at $8.99.
“We have filet medallions served over fettuccine pasta. So that switches it up a bit over the traditional chicken or shrimp fettuccine. We have excellent flavor on the steaks. They are very tender, and they’re cooked to order,” Humphrey said. “We are constantly trying new things and bringing back new dishes. We make some changes to the menu about every six to eight months. We have some new flatbread pizzas that are really good. The dough is made in house here, and it’s always incredibly fresh. We also offer family meals if you are looking to feed four to eight people now. They’re priced anywhere from $35 to $50. You can call them in, and we can have them ready in 15-20 minutes.”
Fratelli’s is also known for a daily variety of desserts. Options include Coconut Rum Cake ($6.35), Tiramisu ($6.35) and Cannoli ($2.50).
“All of our desserts are 100% made in-house, so we rotate those. So we change those depending on the season. Around Thanksgiving time we will do Pumpkin Cheesecake, around Christmas time we do a Red Velvet Cake, and in the summer we’ll do more fresh fruit-based desserts like Strawberry Cake,” Humphrey said. “Our desserts are all great. So save room for those, though we can box those up to go.”
Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant is located at 6007 U.S. Route 60 East in Barboursville in River Place Courtyard next to Fuel Counter. It is open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For an online menu and ordering, visit http://www.fratelliswv.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/fratelliswv/. For carry-out order or catering information, call 304-955-5134.