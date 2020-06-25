BARBOURSVILLE — In 1975 Peter Cancro purchased a small sandwich shop called “Mike’s Subs” in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Eventually rebranding the business as “Jersey Mike’s,” Cancro began franchising the business in 1987. Today Jersey Mike’s is a national brand. As of 2019 there were 1,592 Jersey Mike’s locations stretching from New Jersey to southern California. After being held up due to the COVID-19 crisis, one of the newest Jersey Mike’s locations opened its doors locally on May 27.
“Our franchise group owns three. This one in Barboursville as well one in Hurricane and one in Southridge (Charleston). There are also four others in West Virginia in Martinsburg, Clarksburg, Morgantown and Charles Town.
“We looked to open a location in Barboursville for almost two years. We looked at Tanyard Station when that started to get built. We then looked at a couple of different locations before this one at River Place Plaza because it was available. We acquired the space at the end of November and started work in January,” said Mike Baldwin, franchise owner of the Barboursville Jersey Mike’s Subs. “We had a slight delay because of COVID-19. When we opened on the 27th, we were only doing take-out. We slowly opened up to 50% dine-in capacity.”
According to Baldwin, what sets Jersey Mike’s apart from other sandwich chains are the high-quality ingredients. “We use fresh bread from New Jersey that comes in twice a week. We have quality deli meats sliced right in front of you, high-quality ribeye for our cheese steaks, as well as antibiotic-free chicken and turkey,” Baldwin said. “I think the quality of our products is above everyone else.”
Customers can choose from a wide variety of subs including the Ham & Provolone; The Club Sub, made with turkey, ham, provolone cheese and bacon; and The Original Italian, which has provolone cheese, ham, prosciutto, capicola, salami and pepperoni.
If you would rather have a hot sandwich, you may want to try the Buffalo Chicken made with Frank’s Red Hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing.
There also are cheese steaks like The Big Kahuna, which is topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapenos and white American cheese.
“My favorite sandwiches are the Original Italian and the Big Kahuna cheese steak. I eat a regular one of each every day,” Baldwin said. “The Original Italian ‘Mike’s Way’ is our most popular sandwich. Mike’s Way means it’s got onions, lettuce, tomatoes, spices and a olive oil/red wine vinegar mix we call ‘The Juice.’ We sell the best subs on the planet, we’re local people, and as we grow our business we support the local community.”
Jersey Mike’s is located at River Place Plaza next to China One at 6007 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville. It is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day. Cash, all major credit cards and Apple Pay are accepted. For carry-out orders, call 304-736-1144. Catering orders requiring delivery should be called in at least 24 hours in advance. For online ordering, visit https://www.jerseymikes.com/26007/barboursville-magisterial-district-wv.