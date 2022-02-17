HUNTINGTON — One new shop near Barboursville is anticipating a 100% chance of ice ... ice pops, that is.
Last summer, Frios Frozen Pops made its debut in the area in the form of a food truck owned by Jeremy Adams, who also owns Christopher’s Eats. Now, in addition to the truck, Adams has opened a brick-and-mortar Frios location near Christopher’s. The Mobile, Alabama-based company was established in 2015 before becoming a franchise in 2018.
“This location has been in planning since June. They immediately planned around the time they started the truck. We started working on the building in August, and our first day was Dec. 11,” said Joni Jefferson, franchise manager at Frios. “Originally, Jeremy Adams had planned this for a different location, but he decided there would be more foot traffic here. There was a lot of work that had to be done. They brought in plumbers, carpenters and metal workers, all of whom were local craftsmen. All of our signs were made locally.”
Frios offers an assortment of gourmet ice pops for $4 each. You can also buy them in bunches — if you buy eight pops, you get two free.
There are fruity flavors such as Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Mango, Blue Raspberry and Fruit Punch. Creamy flavors include Black Forest Cake, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Dough and Pumpkin Spiced Latte. There are even “Pup Pops” ($3), which are peanut butter snacks for dogs.
“On site we have about 58 flavors in total. We get seasonal flavors all of the time. Our pops are handmade with natural ingredients. Our fruit pops are made with real fruit. Our creamy pops, which have an ice cream base, also have real ingredients. Our Pumpkin Cheesecake has actual cheesecake in it, and our Banana Pudding has actual pudding and vanilla wafers in it. Our menu also has non-dairy, gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan options. So we cater to all dietary needs,” Jefferson said. “For Christmas we had a Christmas Tree Cake, which tastes like the Little Debbie Cakes. For Valentine’s Day we got Strawberry Shortcake and Red Velvet. We are also getting in a King Cake pop for Mardi Gras. For St. Patrick’s Day we will be getting a Shamrock’s & Cream, which is a green colored Cookies & Cream.
“My favorite flavors are Chocolate Hazelnut and Margarita. I would say the most popular fruity pop would be Blue Raspberry and the most popular creamy pop would be Fruity Pebbles. A lot of our clients are kids, so obviously the Fruity Pebble Pop is going to be popular.”
Frios Gourmet Pops is located at 5340 U.S. 60 in Suite 110. It is currently open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and Friday and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted as well as Apple Pay. For carry-out orders, call 646-468-7851. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/friosbarboursville.