BARBOURSVILLE — If you’re looking to beat the late-summer heat in Barboursville, shaved ice is certainly an alluring option. While the rainbow-colored bus may inspire memories of The Partridge Family, Sno Biz’s Barboursville location is serving up tasty Hawaiian-style shaved ice in a wide variety of flavors including Grape, Kiwi, Cotton Candy, Mango, and of course Tiger’s Blood.
“My father was visiting from out of town and talked about how my cousin started Sno Biz. I remembered various Sno Biz franchises popping up in the area and I decided to look into it,” said Savannah Adkins, franchise owner of Sno Biz of Barboursville. “When we first started, we had a concession trailer in 2017. We were at an event and we saw a school bus converted into a food truck and thought it was the coolest thing ever, so we decided to look into getting a bus of our own. We eventually got one for the 2022 season. We bought the bus from someone who was using it as a camper, so the seats were already taken out. That made it easier for us, because we needed room for counters, sinks, and room for our freezer. It was a fairly minimal amount of work compared to other food trucks; however, painting was a long process. We stripped the paint off the bus and then we painted it ourselves.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.