CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — If you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, you might want to take a look at a new cake shop in Chesapeake, Ohio. Frosted on 3rd Avenue offers a mouth-watering assortment of goodies including cupcakes, cake pops, brownies, cookie sandwiches and chocolate covered strawberries. The bakery is owned by Julie Cox.
“It all started when my son got engaged a few years ago, and I wanted to make the cake for his wedding. So we just started playing around in the kitchen, and I discovered that I really liked baking,” Cox said. “I’ve been selling custom cakes and other desserts out of my house for about two years and a half years. I had a friend approach me about opening a storefront, and that’s how we got here. I believe this space was empty for a while. We put in a ventilation system, ovens and all of the other equipment. We finally opened it in April of this year.”
Frosted offers a weekly rotating selection of cupcakes in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Reese’s Cup, Vanilla, Oreo and German Chocolate Cake. Cupcakes are $2.50 each, $13 for a half dozen and $25 for a full dozen. The shop does custom cakes for birthday parties, weddings and other special occasions.
“We have very large cake pops and a selection of brownies including cheesecake brownies, Snickers brownies and walnut brownies. We also have chocolate covered strawberries, Fruity Pebble cookie sandwiches and Birthday Cake shot glasses. We have a weekly rotation of cupcake flavors. Chocolate, Reese’s Cup, Oreo, Strawberry and Vanilla are our most popular flavors, so they are here every week. We also have about six flavors we change out each week. In the fall we will absolutely have pumpkin flavors,” Cox said. “Our custom cakes are what we mainly do. We can accommodate any flavor you can imagine or dream of, and if it’s something we haven’t heard of we can figure it out. Our 8-inch cakes that you can just walk in and get two layers are $40. Our custom cakes, which are three layers, are $50. They can run more depending on how elaborate you want. Strawberry seems to be our most popular flavor. I personally like chocolate with chocolate icing.”
Frosted is located 421 3rd Ave., in Chesapeake, Ohio. It is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. Starting in September, it will also be closed on Tuesdays. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted. For carryout or customer orders, call 304-840-8113. For specials, visit www.facebook.com/Frosted011/.