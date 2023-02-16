The Italian at Fuel Counter features salami, prosciutto, ham, mozzarella, red peppers, tomato, banana peppers, romaine lettuce, oil & vinegar, and salt & pepper and can be served as a sub, a salad or a pizza.
BARBOURSVILLE — Whether you’re looking for a healthy salad, a decadent hoagie, or just good, old-fashioned pizza, Fuel Counter is a small restaurant that offers customers tons of customization.
Customers can make their own creation with choices of proteins, sauces, veggies and cheeses. There’s also a selection of smoothies.
The first Fuel Counter was one of the first restaurants to open in The Market in downtown Huntington in 2018. A second opened in Barboursville in 2019. A third location is scheduled to open later this year in Hurricane at Mid Valley Square. The restaurants are owned by Jennifer Jill.
“The idea behind the Fuel Counter came from me wanting some healthier options for myself and my family. We were approached when The Market was opening up and from there, the concept blossomed into made-to-order sandwiches, salads, pizzas, wraps and smoothies. I found that the area was a little short on customization options. So the idea just sort of blossomed into what it is now,” Jill said. “We cater to a lot of customers who have special dietary needs. So we have plenty of dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free options. We have gluten-free pizza crusts including cauliflower and broccoli-cheese crusts. We also have dairy-free options for our smoothies.”
The restaurant allows customers to create their own Sub ($8.50), Salad ($7.25-$10.25), 12-inch Pizza ($8.75), or Wrap ($8.50.) Among the “Fuel Originals” that can be served any way are the “Hawaiian Five-0” with ham, bacon, fresh pineapple, shredded mozzarella, sriracha and barbecue sauce. There’s also “The Italian,” which has salami, prosciutto, ham, mozzarella, red peppers, tomato, banana peppers, romaine lettuce, oil and vinegar, and salt and pepper. “The Market” has fig, goat cheese, spinach, mushroom, a balsamic glaze and garlic oil. Among the many options customers have to build their own dishes are grilled chicken, vegan sausage, goat cheese, ricotta, cucumbers, corn and kale.
There’s also a variety of Smoothies. The “Tropical Fruit Boost” ($5.75) has strawberry, pineapple, mango and orange juice. “The Reset” ($5.75) has blueberry, mango, banana, honey, cinnamon, and orange juice. “Avocadolada” ($6.50) has avocado, pineapple, kale, lime, and coconut milk.
“We have rapid-fire ovens that can cook a personal pizza in about two minutes. We use locally made sub rolls from Brunetti’s Bakery in Kenova. They also provide us with the dough for our pizza,” Jill explained. “The Barboursville location does in-house delivery. We have an app that you can use for delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store pickup. We also have a drive-through window at that location, which makes it very convenient.”
The Barboursville Fuel Counter is located in Suite 314 at River Place Plaza — next to Fratelli’s — at 6007 U.S. 60 in Barboursville. It is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout, call 304-955-5649. For an online menu and information on their smartphone app, visit https://thefuelcounter.com/. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thefuelcounter.
