BARBOURSVILLE — If you want to grab a quick sandwich, salad or pizza, there’s a new place to “refuel” in Barboursville. The Fuel Counter opened a new location in Barboursville on Route 60 next door to Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in the former home of Oscar’s.
Just like the one at The Market in downtown Huntington, the Barboursville Fuel Counter is a fast casual restaurant serving custom-made sandwiches, pizza, wraps, salads and fruit smoothies.
“We opened the original location in May of 2018. Guests would continually ask us if we would ever choose to open a second one in Barboursville. We contemplated it. We thought it would be a perfect choice with Barboursville being a growing and desirable community. We started looking around, and Oscar’s former location became available to us. It was a perfect location with a takeout window,” said Jennifer Jill, owner of the Fuel Counter. “We started work in July. We completely gutted the space. We tore the floors up, removed the ceiling, shifted some walls, widened the kitchen and redid the walls as well.”
Like the original downtown, there’s a selection of Fuel Originals starting at $7.75, which are available as a sandwich, salad, pizza or wrap. These include The Tuscan, which includes prosciutto, arugula, a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. There’s also the Philly Philly with steak, provolone, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and chipotle mayo.
For veggie lovers there’s The Market with figs, goat cheese, mushrooms, balsamic glaze and garlic oil.
You can also choose to make your own creation. Ingredients include meats such as chicken, ground sausage, bacon or ham as well as cheeses, sauces and vegetables. The menu also offers smoothies starting at $5.99. These include the Tropical Fruit Boost with strawberry, pineapple, banana, mango and orange juice.
There’s also the Peanut Butter Split with peanut butter, banana, cocoa, honey and roasted almonds.
“I wanted our menu’s offerings to meet every food preference, dietary needs or food allergies,” Jill said. “So we have a lot of vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. The most popular sandwich would be our Philly Philly cheesesteak, which we serve toasted. Our most popular smoothie is the Peanut Butter Split, but building your own is always fun.”
The menu is set up as one price with endless options.
“The only thing that costs extra is double portions or double scoops with the smoothies,” Jill said. “We are planning on doing a grand opening in the middle of November once we’ve worked all the kinks out. The turnout has been great. We have a lot of friendly neighbors in the plaza that visit us and residents in the area as well.”
Fuel Counter is at 6007 U.S. Route 60 Suite 314. It is open every day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders, call 304-955-5649.
They also have an app on Android and iOS devices that lets you order online.
For specials and more information at both Fuel Counter locations, follow them at https://www.facebook.com/thefuelcounter/.