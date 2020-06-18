HUNTINGTON — After closing for more than a month in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, G.D. Ritzy’s has reopened along Hal Greer Boulevard, much to the relief of burger lovers as well as the staff of nearby Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The restaurant is currently only open for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery, but new owner Jason Webb plans to resume dine-in service soon. Webb took over the restaurant in the fall of 2019 after the retirement of longtime owner Sid Torlone. The restaurant was established in 1983 and is part of a chain named for Gordon D. Webb, who is unrelated to Jason Webb.
“Friday the 13th in March was our last day. That Monday, we had let most of our employees go. It was down to me and our manager. We had tried to get by on delivery and drive-thru only, but business continued to go down and down. We didn’t know what was going on, and I knew we needed to shut down for a moment.
“We tried to get on the PPP Loan program, and by the time we had that all figured out it was almost the end of May,” Webb said.
“We decided to reopen June 1. While we are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, we are currently only open for carryout, delivery and drive-thru. We used the time off as an opportunity to do some more remodeling. We did some cleaning, updating the equipment and some landscaping to make the drive-thru look nice.”
Ritzy’s is famous for their “‘40s style” hamburgers, which are thin on the edges and thick in the middle. Offerings include a one patty hamburger ($3.70), a two patty “Double Ritz” ($4.79) and a Triple Ritz ($5.99). There is also a Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger ($5.25).
The restaurant is also famous for its Chili Cheese Coney Hot Dogs ($2.50). Sandwiches include a Philly Steak ($6.26) or a “Big Bopper” fried bologna ($1.99). Customers looking for a healthier option can enjoy a Southwest Chicken Salad ($6.75) or a Taco Salad ($6.75). Shoestring french fries are a popular side. The diner offers chili, baked potatoes and ice cream.
“We have a fried chicken cheddar and ranch sandwich coming soon to the menu. We encourage people to order what they want on their burger. Some people like jalapenos or grilled onions on their burger. I just had a customer order a burger with a handful of fries on top of it as opposed to a full order. That was a new one,” Webb said.
“In July, we are hoping to reopen the dining room. Before the shutdown, we had experimented with a breakfast menu on the weekends. We are hoping to get back to that in July as well.”
G.D. Ritzy’s is located at 1335 Hal Greer Blvd. across the street from Cabell Huntington Hospital. It is open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted.
There is a new website for online orders and delivery at GDRitzyswv.square.site. You can also follow them at https://www.facebook.com/gdritzys/. For carryout or more information, call 304-523-7019.