CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat after a round of golf or just in the mood for a great burger, you might want to take a look at Buddy’s Clubhouse Grill in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Located at the Diamond Links golf course, this small, casual diner owned by course owners Jessica and Chris Adkins offers burgers, salads, pizza and spaghetti. It also offers catering for private parties and events.
“This golf course has been here for several years now. It used to be called Bear Creek Golf. We purchased the course in 2017. When we first acquired the place, they didn’t have a restaurant, just some hot dogs. Two years after we purchased the course, we opened the restaurant. We built it out of a space where we stored the golf carts. We are going to celebrate the four-year anniversary on June 28,” co-owner Jessica Adkins said. “We named it Buddy’s after my son, who used to love to pretend to cook. We first focused on targeting golfers, but over time we started attracting a larger crowd. So over time, we expanded our menu to become more of a sit-down restaurant. We’ve got burgers, salads, pizza and ice cream. We’ve got something for everybody.”
