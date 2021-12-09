BARBOURSVILLE — Brendan Fenn began Grindstone Coffeeology as a food truck in 2016 before opening a brick-and-mortar location on 8th Street in Huntington in 2018.
In 2020, Fenn sold his truck during the global COVID-19 pandemic, but a new opportunity presented itself when the Starbucks location in the Huntington Mall closed. The new location of Grindstone offers a variety of quality coffees, specialty drinks and pastries.
“My wife, Helen, and I have always enjoyed specialty coffee. The Australian coffee scene is very good. We enjoyed a lot of different specialty coffee outlets. So when we moved here to the U.S. in 2015, it wasn’t long before we started to find Grindstone. This is our second brick-and-mortar location following the one on 8th Street in Huntington.
“We’ve been open for about six weeks. We’re serving a brand-new market for people who knew of us but never traveled downtown to try us or are hearing about us for the first time,” Fenn said. “Starbucks made the decision to close their mall locations, and the Huntington Mall location closed in fall 2020. We contacted the mall in April 2021.
“It took a few months for Starbucks to actually finish their lease and leave. It took us about six or seven weeks to open. They had taken everything out, and we had to build from scratch, which is good because we didn’t want to look like a corporate store,” Fenn said.
“We roast our own coffee. We have our own roastery in town. We use three sources of coffee from Brazil, Colombia and Guatemala. One of the specialties we have is a Colombian bean aged in a bourbon barrel. The flavors and the aroma are pretty amazing. In addition to the drinks we sell in-store, we also sell coffee that we roast ourselves in bags. We’ve been selling a lot of that for the holidays,” Fenn said. “We’ve got a special holiday drinks menu including a peppermint mocha and a snickerdoodle latte. We have pastry chefs who make all of our snacks including doughnuts, muffins, quiche and bread pudding.”
Grindstone Coffeeology offers a variety of specialty coffee drinks in 12-ounce, 16-ounce or 20-ounce sizes. These include espresso ($3.25 to $4.25), cappuccino ($3.75, $4.25, 4.75), latte macchiato ($3.75, $4.25, $4.75) and americano ($3.25, $3.75, $4.25).
There are also non-coffee drinks including a hot chocolate latte ($3.50, $4, $4.50) and chai latte ($3.75, $4.25, $4.75).
Grindstone also offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and snack items. You can start your day with a breakfast bagel sandwich ($5) with egg, bacon and cheese. There are also sweets like toasted banana bread ($4) and baked bread pudding ($4.50). You can also warm up to a cup of seasonal soup ($4.50) or enjoy a soup and grilled cheese combo ($7.50).
“Our peppermint mocha cheesecake is very popular at the moment, and the bread pudding is a fan favorite. The banana bread toasted with butter is something that people are always coming for. We’ve been struggling to keep up with the demand,” Fenn said. “We just had our first Black Friday. It was insane from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. We had a lot of people here who had never tried us before, and they got to experience who we are and what we do.”
Grindstone Coffeeology is located in Unit 340 of the Huntington Mall in Barboursville next to Box Lunch. It is open from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. You can call them at 606-369-7529. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Grindstonecoffeeology/ and visit them on the web at https://www.grindstonecoffeeology.com.