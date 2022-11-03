ASHLAND — Adam Brown might look like a rather unlikely hibachi chef, but the Louisa native and amateur grill master runs a successful food truck business with his partner Travis Wyork.
After four years of catering and festivals, the two opened their first brick-and-mortar Hillbilly Hibachi location in the food court at Camp Landing in Ashland.
“It all started when my brother, who is a pastor, asked me and my partner Travis to help feed his church. We already had Blackstone grills, so we decided to serve up teriyaki chicken, fried rice, and make our own Yum Yum sauce. We served like 60 people and we started to get messages on Facebook asking when we were going to do that again. So we found a softball tournament, took our grills on the back of our trucks, brought some food and when we showed up, we sold out fast,” co-owner Brown explained. “My partner Travis and I loved to cook. We didn’t have a culinary background. He was a teacher and I was a truck driver before I quit to do this full time.”
Camp Landing managers were looking for local restaurants to fill up the food court, and Hillbilly Hibachi fit the bill.
“They wanted to keep it local to the area. We signed the lease at the start of June. This space used to be a Greek restaurant in the old Kyova Mall. There wasn’t a lot we really had to do. There was just some basic maintenance and a makeover that we needed to do,” Brown said. “We opened on September 1st.”
Like the truck, the Camp Landing location of Hillbilly Hibachi has a fairly simple menu. You can get Chicken ($8-$10), Steak ($10-$12), Shrimp ($13-$14) or Vegetable ($5-$7) dinners, served with your choice of fried rice, teriyaki noodles or vegetables. There are also combination dinners with multiple meats and child-size portions.
“We are getting ready to start expanding on the menu. We are going to start doing fresh sushi from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Brown said. “We are also going to start doing specials soon as well. We are planning on doing a Pineapple Teriyaki Smash Burger topped with lettuce, fresh grilled pineapple, jalapeno, onion straws and provolone cheese.”
Hillbilly Hibachi is located in the food court area of Camp Landing at 10699 U.S. 60. It is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays; noon until 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. There is no phone number at this time. For additional information, including where the food truck might pop up next, visit www.facebook.com/hillbachi/
