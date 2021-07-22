HURRICANE, W.Va. — In Japanese, the name “Hiro” means “abundant,” and despite being a relatively small restaurant, Hiro Japanese Express has an abundant menu offering authentic ramen noodles, sushi and hibachi dishes.
The ramen noodles may be the star of the show as they are served with a house-made broth.
“There used to be another Japanese restaurant in this place … which closed earlier this year. We opened up about three months ago,” Sapar Fmu, manager of Hiro Japanese Express, said via an interpreter. “We want everyone in the area to know this is a new restaurant under new management. We want to build our own name and do better.”
He said the restaurant has sushi and hibachi dishes, while authentic ramen is their signature dish. The broth is made in house from scratch, boiled for eight to 10 hours.
“This is not like instant ramen — this is the real deal,” Sapar Fmu said via the interpreter. “The toppings are also prepped in house. Nothing is premade.”
Customers can choose from a variety of authentic ramen, including the Shoyu Ramen ($13), which has sous vide chicken breast, soy-marinated egg, bamboo shoots, scallion, wood ear mushrooms, pickled ginger and black garlic oil in a soy sauce broth. There’s also the Tonkotsu Ramen ($13), which has marinated pork belly, soy-marinated egg and vegetables in a pork bone broth. Tofu Ramen ($13) is a vegetarian option with plenty of veggies served with a mushroom-based broth.
Guests can kick off their meal with Korean Fried Chicken Wings ($8) or sushi like Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi ($7) or Tai (Whitefish) Nigiri ($4). There are also specialty sushi rolls like the Teays Valley Roll ($10), which has panko white fish, mayo and cucumber topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce. There are also hibachi dishes like chicken ($10), shrimp ($14) and rib-eye steak ($18), which are served with rice and vegetables. The restaurant also serves soba (buckwheat noodles), which you be ordered with vegetables ($10), chicken ($12) or shrimp ($15).
While mostly focusing on carry-out, dine-in customers can enjoy Mochi Ice Cream ($4) and Tempura Ice Cream ($4).
Hiro Japanese Express is located at 3522 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For a full menu, visit online at https://www.hirojapaneseexpress.com, and for specials follow them at https://www.facebook.com/HiroJapaneseExpress/. For carryout orders, call 681-235-2352.