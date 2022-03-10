GREENUP, Ky. — If you’re looking for some classic diner food at a great price, take a look at Hot Diggity Dogs in Greenup, Kentucky. Established in 2019 the small drive-in restaurant prides itself on great service and great prices. It offers $1 Weenie Wednesdays, and most of the regular menu is priced under $5. The restaurant is owned by Pete Smith.
“There used to be a drive-in restaurant called J&W Dairy Barn back in 1983. They closed down when McDonalds came into town around 1985. A couple of different restaurants came in and out of here. I acquired the place in ’94 and ran a car lot here for about 22 years. Before that I had worked in the restaurant business for about 15 years,” Smith said. “I decided to do my thing here and give the town what they needed. I feel every small town needs a place like this. We opened on October 14th in 2019.
“It’s all food that I like. I don’t see how you can serve food that you don’t like because how are you going to know how it tastes? Our signature item is The Diggity Dogged, which is a footlong bacon-wrapped deep-fried hot dog. We also have what we call a Diggity Burger, which is something my papaw used to make when we were kids. It’s got a sweet and savory seasoning mixed in with the meat before it’s cooked. It’s a pretty popular item,” Smith said. “Our stuffed tater kegs fly off the shelves. They’re gigantic stuffed tater tots with bacon, cheddar and chives. We are getting ready to bring in fried green tomatoes when they’re in season. It depends on the weather, but we usually start carrying them in mid-March.”
Hot dogs start at $1.69 for a regular dog and $2.69 for a footlong. They are served with a house-made sauce, mustard and onions. Slaw is an extra 50 cents. Hamburger options include a quarter pound cheeseburger ($2.99), the seasoned Diggity Burger ($3.49) and the Barnyard Burger ($3.99) topped with bacon, egg and cheese. In addition to hot dogs and hamburgers, Hot Diggity Dogs offers a Philly Steak Sub ($4.99), a Chicken Ranch & Cheese Sub ($4.99) and a Stromboli ($4.99). Dessert options include milkshakes ($3.50), ice cream ($2.50 cone, $3.25 waffle cones) and Funnel Cake ($3.49).
“We use Brown’s as our number one food vendor. They’re local. I researched everyone around, and I wanted to keep as much money in town or as close to town as possible. Sheryl Wellman from there is probably the best salesperson I’ve ever run into. They really came to the front, took care of us and helped set this up,” Smith said. “Our little town needed something like this, and they welcomed us wholeheartedly.”
Hot Diggity Dog is located at 801 Seaton Ave., in Greenup, Kentucky. It is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders call 606-473-3647. For specials you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hotdiggitydogsgreenup/.