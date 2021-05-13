HURRICANE, W.Va. — Established in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, in 1995, The Pita Pit is a chain that’s grown quite a following in the United States, particularly among college kids looking to get a quick bite to eat and people looking for healthier options. A new location opened in Hurricane, West Virginia, last year.
“This is my 29th year with the food business. I started with Sam’s Hotdog Stand, then I was with Little Caesars for 13 years. I sold my shares of Little Caesars to my business partner and started looking for something in my retirement years,” said Michael Insco, franchise owner of the Hurricane Pita Pit.
Insco said he looked at several brands, but kept coming back to the Pita Pit.
“It’s not a sub, pizza or burger. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it’s different,” Insco said. “I live and Barboursville, and I looked at several different areas. I kept coming back to Hurricane because of the community and the customer base.”
The Hurricane location is part of a new concept for the Pita Pit. It is one of the first three locations in the country to offer a drive-through. They also offer smoothies and toasted wraps.
“We have a great community in Hurricane, and we’ve had great support, but I wouldn’t recommend anyone open a business in the middle of a pandemic. Our scheduled date to open was April, then May, then June, then July 27th. We got off to a really good start, but then the pandemic really took on,” Insco said. “In the last two months, we’ve really started climbing out of the hole. We do a lot of catering now that the community is opening up. We’re doing offices, schools and sports teams. We are open seven days a week now. We’ve partnered with the Valley Park, and we’ve donated to the police canine division to help us get into the community.”
The Pita Pit offers a variety of wraps served on a white or whole wheat pita. These include a Gyro ($8), Chicken Caesar ($8.50), Buffalo Chicken ($8) and Philly Cheesesteak ($8.50). Vegetarians, vegans and veggie lovers have a variety of options including Falafel ($8), Beyond Meat ($8.50) and Garden ($7.25). There’s a selection of new specialty pitas, including a Baja Chicken Bacon Ranch ($8.25) and a Fajita Pita ($8.25). Any wrap can also be served as a salad or a brown rice and quinoa bowl.
“You can customize your wrap anyway you want. We have 18 sauces and an abundance of vegetables to choose from. We have a Hula Teriyaki Bowl that has been flying off the shelf. Our Fajita and Philly wraps have been really popular here in Putnam County. We also have a Dagwood, which is a local special which has turkey, ham and Philly steak plus any vegetables, cheese and sauce of your choice,” Insco said. “We do catering. The platters have really been expanding our customer base and helping us grow. We also do box lunches that have been really popular with the school sports teams. They’re COVID-friendly because everything is separated individually.”
The Pita Pit is located 49 Davis Court in Hurricane. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout or catering options, call 681-233-3577. For company information, visit https://pitapitusa.com. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PitaPitHurricane/.