BARBOURSVILLE — The 1950s diner-themed Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries is a North Carolina-based chain with over 100 locations in 10 states but mostly centered in North and South Carolina. The Barboursville location is owned by Erin Treacy, who operates the restaurant with the help of her parents, Don and Lynda Downard.
“All of our food is cooked fresh. Our pimento cheese and slaw are all made in house. Our po’boy sauce is a mix of ranch and our ‘John Boy Grilling Sauce,’ which is like a tangy barbecue sauce. Everything is hand breaded, so our shrimp and chicken strips use our own special ‘Hwy’ breading,” said David Lemaster, assistant manager of Hwy 55. “My favorite is the JB&B (John Boy & Billy) Barbecue Bacon Burger. It has mustard, chili, cheese, an onion ring, bacon, and the John Boy Barbecue Sauce. Another one of our most popular menu items is ‘The Moose,’ a chicken cheese steak which is a chicken bacon ranch cheesesteak with provolone and ranch. Our chicken tenders are also very popular.”
