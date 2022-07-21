BARBOURSVILLE — Nat King Cole famously sang about getting his kicks on Route 66, but if you want burgers and cheesesteaks check out Hwy 55 in Barboursville.
Established in 1991, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries is a chain of retro diners based in Mount Olive, North Carolina. The Barboursville location opened its doors in 2019. Owner Erin Treacy also operated a location of the restaurant in downtown Huntington, which closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Barboursville location is still going strong, thanks to quality burgers and its retro 1950s appeal with an assortment of vintage black and white photos along the walls.
“Hwy 55 is a family-based chain that is still owned by its founder, Kenny Moore. All of his children work in our stores,” Treacy said. “So a lot of our stores are family-owned. So you get a little bit of the best of both worlds. You get the franchise that helps you reduce cost, but each store is owned individually and mostly by families.”
Treacy said the menu has a wide variety.
“If you come in with a family, just about everyone can find something to eat. I would say the most popular item with our staff is The Moose, which is a chicken cheesesteak topped with bacon, ranch and American and provolone cheeses,” she said. “We make a lot of stuff fresh in-house, including our pimento cheese and our slaw. Our burgers are fresh hand-pattied, and our salads are all made fresh to order.”
Customers can choose from an assortment of burgers including the Pimento Burger ($7.49 small, $9.99 large). There’s also cheesesteak sandwiches such as the Americana Cheesesteak ($7.99-$10.99) and the Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak ($7.99-$10.99). The restaurant also pays homage to its Carolina roots with the Shrimp Burger ($6.39-$7.69). For dessert you can cool off with a Frozen Custard ($1.79 for one scoop, $2.79 for two) or a Milkshake ($2.99) in a rotating flavor of the day.
“Being a family-based business, we’ve been giving back to the community. Recently, the Caudill family had an injury over the course of the Fourth of July weekend. Because of the bills that were stacking up, we had a fundraiser for them on Monday, July 11. A portion of our sales went to the family, and we left a bucket out if anyone individually wanted to leave cash,” Treacy said.
Hwy 55 is located at 21 Tanyard Station in Barboursville. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Cash and most major credit cards are accepted, but no checks or American Express cards are taken at this time. Delivery is available on DoorDash and Grubhub. For carryout orders, call 304-955-5511. For specials and events, visit www.facebook.com/HWY55Barboursville/.