From left, Savannah Carney, Isabella Haught, Jasalynne Martin, Zaya Settle, Shorty the Killer Klown From Outer Space, Stormie Wilkinson, and owner Charessa Wilkinson are dress for a Harry Potter themed party at I Scream Sundae in Ripley, W.Va.
RIPLEY, W.Va. — “Why can’t they see they’re just like me? I’m not the one that’s so absurd. Why hide it? Why fight it?” Al Jourgensen sang in the Ministry song “Every Day Is Halloween.”
For Charessa Wilkinson, every day really is Halloween. Wilkinson owns I Scream Sundae, a Halloween-themed ice cream shop serving up frightfully good milkshakes themed after some of the most famous monster movies in history. The business, which recently celebrated its four-year anniversary, has expanded to include hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches and launched a sister coffee shop — Hallowbeans — located upstairs.
“We did a haunted house about five years ago and we fell in love with the kids who were the actors, and when it was over, I was sad,” Wilkinson said. “Since I had this building and the decorations left over from the haunted house, I thought it was a good idea to open up something spooky that could be open all year round. So I thought an ice cream shop would be a good way to keep young adults employed. We were already in this space as Sold Sisters Reality. It’s now half of this space.”
I Scream Sundae features a wide variety of “creations” named after horror movies, from well-known classics like “Ghostbusters,” “Gremlins,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Night of the Living Dead” to those only hardcore fans would know like “Squirm,” “Arachnophobia,” Midsommar” and “Killer Klowns From Outer Space.”
“Happy Death Day,” for instance, is a chocolate milkshake served with two miniature cupcakes, a birthday candle, and sprinkles. This fall’s seasonal favorite is the “Trick ‘R Treat,” which has pumpkin pie ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and candy corn. It is served with a jack-o-lantern candle — and fans of the 2007 film should know why blowing it out is ill-advised.
I Scream Sundae has also expanded to offer some appropriately frightful savory options. The “Sawyer Family BBQ” ($8) is a pulled pork sandwich served on buttered buns with your choice of regular barbecue, sweet and spicy, honey hot, and golden mustard sauce (we sincerely hope these sandwiches don’t follow the recipe from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”). There’s also Franken-Weenies ($2.50) topped with slaw, ketchup, mustard, onions, jalapenos, sriracha ketchup, and “dynamite dust.”
“We have a lot of fun with our milkshakes. We just introduced a few new ones including one in honor of ‘American Horror Story: Doll House,’ which is served with some doll parts. We also have one called ‘Attack of the Killer Lemon,’ which is a play on ‘Attack of the Killer Tomatoes,’” Wilkinson said. “Our top milkshake is the ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ which is made with Oreo and gummy worms. We started with just six shakes and I’ve lost count of how many. We’ve already planned some seasonal milkshakes for the Christmas season, which will include ‘Krampus,’ ‘The Grinch,’ and ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’ I guess some people also consider ‘Gremlins’ a Christmas movie.
“We will be doing a special event every Saturday night throughout the month of October. We have a DJ outside and we have everyone in a themed costume. On October 8, we will be having our Zombie Beach Bash. Everything will be beach themed and we will be playing Beach Boys music. October 15 will be our Monster Mash. Anyone will be able to come dressed as however they like and we’ll be having some jeeps coming in. October 22 will be our Vampire Masquerade Soiree and on October 29 we will have our Rocky Horror Karaoke party.” Wilkinson explained. “Usually around Halloween, we are packed. On Halloween night we will be doing trick or treat line dancing. We start the parties at 6 p.m. and keep going until closing.”
I Scream Sundae is located at 516 W. Main St. in Ripley. It is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 until 6 p.m. on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out or more information, call 304-532-4230.
