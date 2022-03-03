HUNTINGTON — Wednesday, March 2, marked the beginning of the month of Lent, when many Catholics across the country begin fasting. For the following six Fridays, many across the country feast on fish.
For Jewel City Seafood, this is one of the busiest times of the year. Jewel City Seafood co-owner Dickie Anderson is hard at work preparing his staff to be ready for the annual rush of Fish Fridays.
Jewel City Seafood founder Joe Beter approached his brother-in-law Dickie Anderson in 1999 with the idea of opening a seafood market in Huntington by showing up in his driveway with a freezer in the back of his truck. The market opened in January 2000 on 5th Avenue before moving to its current location in 2007.
Beter died in 2018. Today, Dickie and Amy Anderson continue to run the restaurant as a tribute to Joe.
“Every year before Lent, we do retraining with all of our servers and staff. We bolster anyone we are lacking in the kitchen and in manpower,” Dickie Anderson said. “We have two new servers in training getting started up for Lent. We double up shifts on Fridays to get everyone in and out as quick as we can.
“Our biggest time of the year starts on March 3, and it keeps busy past Lent, all the way to July 31.”
Customers looking to grab some lunch can enjoy a Fried Whitefish Po’boy ($5.45 half, $8.45 whole) or a Catfish Po’boy ($10.45 half, $14.95 whole) served on locally made Brunetti’s bread. Dinner entrees include Jumbo Shrimp ($17.95-$22.95), Scottish Salmon ($18.95-$24.95) and Chesapeake Bay Wild Oysters ($23.95). Side items include Red Beans & Rice, Southern Style Collard Greens and Red New Parsley Butter Potatoes.
“We truly are a fresh fish market. We have the same recipes that we have been using for 22 years now,” Anderson explained. “Our menu is always changing because availability may change one week.
“For instance, we just got frog legs back in. For a few years, we couldn’t procure them at an affordable price. On the other hand, the price of marlin has gone up so much that I can’t offer it right now. We had to stop doing crab specials because the price of crab is high right now, so we’re doing Fish Taco Tuesdays and all-you-can-eat popcorn shrimp on Wednesday. We will always have weekend specials.”
Anderson added that Jewel City Seafood offers fresh oysters and fresh scallops, and their shrimp comes from the Gulf. They also offer Icelandic Cod, Pollock, Scottish Salmon and Walleye from the Great Lakes.
“We are a full-service seafood restaurant, and anything you can eat here, you can buy in the market and take home,” Anderson said. “Where Joe was in the wholesale seafood industry his whole career, we have all the connections to get the seafood inland this far. We have three to five shipments each week.”
Jewel City Seafood is located at 1317 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington. It is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted, but no checks are taken at this time. For carry-out order or more information, call 304-529-7961.