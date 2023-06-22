HUNTINGTON — Established by Joe Beter and Dickie Anderson in 2000, Jewel City Seafood is Huntington’s premier fish market and seafood restaurant, with a wide menu offering crab, tuna, lobster, shrimp, and catfish. It has some of the best, freshly sourced seafood in the area.
“My brother-in-law and I started Jewel City Seafood in 2000. He had come up from Florida and it was always his dream to open a seafood market. He ran it and turned it into a restaurant. Sadly, he passed on in 2018. He left it to his wife Amy Anderson and we have been co-owning and operating the restaurant ever since,” co-owner Dickie Anderson said. “Due to the nature of the industry and current supply chain issues, we have had to streamline our menu. What sets us apart from other restaurants is our fish are fresh and sourced out from different sources, not just in the United States but around the world. We have a contract with a delivery company from the coast that delivers to us two to three times a week.”
