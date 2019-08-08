ASHLAND - Located in the back of Corbie's department store in Ashland is a little restaurant that serves up classic country cuisine and homemade pie.
Owner Corbie Stull opened the small diner as an extension of his shop in 2017. The Jockey Club (not to be confused with the pub in Huntington) is filled with horse racing memorabilia and tributes to Kentucky's history, which carries over to the menu that includes such regional favorites as a Kentucky Hot Brown and Derby Pie.
"We've only had the restaurant here in Ashland for two years, but I started in Russell, where I was open for 17 years," Stull said. "In Russell I started in the gift business and selling clothes. We had a little tea room. It used to be real common for department stores to have their own restaurants. Lazarus, which is now Macy's, used to have one. I'm a bit retro in that respect."
Stull's store also has an antique mall on the second floor.
"I had a lot of horse racing stuff, which goes with the theme. Our dishes are all mix-matched as are our silverware. We serve our potato salad in a tea cup," Stull said.
Customers looking to grab a cozy lunch can enjoy a special for $7.98 featuring their choice of sandwich or half sandwich plus soup of the day along with a side, pickle, chips and a drink.
There are also specialty sandwiches, such as the Kentucky Country Ham & Pimento Cheese ($6.59) or the Racetrack Rubin ($7.99). For customers looking for healthier fare, there are salads like the Seasonal Spinach ($6.95) and Caesar ($6.95). The restaurant also has a full-service bar with a variety of bottled beers and cocktails.
"We have macaroni and cheese, which you can have topped with pulled pork, bacon, ham, chicken or broccoli. Right now with it being summer, we sell a lot of salads. We also do stuffed tomatoes. We even do a broiled tomato, which is stuffed with pimento cheese," Stull said.
"All of our pies are homemade. We do a coconut chess pie and a John Y. Brown Pie, which was made was made for Gov. Brown in the '70s. It's like a Derby Pie but with butterscotch instead of chocolate chips. We also do homemade peanut butter pie. They're all made by our cook, Celeste McClanahan."
The Jockey Club also has a banquet room that can be arranged for private parties.
The Jockey Club is located at Corbie's Department Store in Ashland. Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Friday hours are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. They are closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out, call 606-325-3130. For specials, follow them on Facebook.