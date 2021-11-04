HUNTINGTON — If you’re going into the bar business, it certainly helps to have a little bit of knowledge about wine.
The Gleason family has more than a little bit of knowledge. Since 1990, they’ve operated LaFontaine’s Tobacco and Wine Shop in Huntington. Now, they’ve expanded upon their business by opening LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge.
The new bar features an assortment of wines, craft beers and cocktails. Customers can also enjoy a fine cigar in a heated outdoor lounge with fire pits, and the lounge offers a menu of snacks and desserts.
The new bar opened Oct. 1.
“We started the Tobacco and Wine Shop in 1990,” said Bob Gleason, owner of LaFontaine’s. “Five years ago my son, John Gleason, was talking to me about putting a rooftop bar in. After a few years of him staying on me, I started talking to friends and people in the know. About three years ago, we got serious about it. It took us about two years from start to finish to get it taken care of.
“When we started, there was just a rubber roof. We had to bring in steel to support the floor and the structure of the building. We had to bring in a new drain system and some new heat and air units. It was quite an endeavor. Of course, when the pandemic was going on last year, it slowed up the process a bit.”
The bar has a selection of snacks such as bar mix (pretzels, rye chips, pistachios, cashews and rice) and chocolate-covered pretzels. Customers can also enjoy a cheese board ($12-$16) or a charcuterie board ($16-$20) featuring an assortment of meats and cheeses. The boards are served with pickles, olives, fig jam and crackers. There’s also a bruschetta ($7) and soft pretzels and cheese dip ($7).
The lounge also has an assortment of desserts. You can enjoy a flight of chocolate truffles from Holl’s Chocolates from Vienna, West Virginia, in flavors like Bourbon Chocolate and Cherry Cordial. Other desserts include a Flourless Chocolate Torte ($8), Bourbon Brownie A La Mode ($6), Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheesecake ($7) and Moscato Berry Tiramisu ($7).
“We are glad to work with Holl’s Chocolates. It’s always good if you can support some local vendors,” Gleason said. “We have a lot of customers who go to another place downtown, like Club 21, and then come here for dessert and a cocktail or maybe a smoke. We also have some West Virginia beers on (tap), including some local brews from The Peddler.
“We have it worked out with the blessing of the health department so that you can smoke out on the deck so long as you are 20 feet from the door. We have fire pits and outdoor heaters for the winter months.
“We have an assortment of cocktails,” Gleason continued. “Our White Russians do really well. We also have a Smoked Manhattan that’s very popular. We also had some Halloween-themed cocktails … . We also have a private club you can join annually. There are special lounge hours for club members, discounts and special events.”
LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge is located at 420 10th St. in Huntington. It is open from 5 until 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday, 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday and 1 until 8 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. You can follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/LaFontainesRooftop/, or for more information visit https://www.lafontaineswv.com. You can call them at 681-204-5133.