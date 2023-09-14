HUNTINGTON — Opening its doors in 2012 in the former home of the 9th Street Deli, Le Bistro is a fine-dining spot featuring locally sourced comfort food with a mix of international flavors.
From Shrimp and Grits to Filet Mignon, the restaurant’s upscale dishes have attracted a following for those looking for an elevated dining experience.
The restaurant is currently managed by four co-owners: John Gladson, Josh Halstead, Chris Craven and Dakota Maddox, all of whom have run the restaurant since 2020.
“Pam Abraham opened the restaurant. It used to be the 9th Street Deli by day and Le Bistro by night, then they bought out the deli entirely in 2014. I became manager in 2017 and was in that position for about three years,” said Chris Craven, president and co-owner of Le Bistro. “I approached Dakota Maddox two weeks after the quarantine began, and we began working on the process of purchasing. It took us awhile...to write a business plan and get an SBA loan. We bought the restaurant and reopened in September 2020. We have done well ever since.”
The restaurant is currently serving its summer menu and will switch over to its fall menu in early October, Craven said. But some items are mainstays on the menu.
“We have some items we always have around; we are particularly famous for our Shrimp and Grits. The focus of the menu is always high-quality proteins, including sustainable seafood,” Craven explained. “We use Joyce Farms for our chicken, which has no antibiotics or hormones. We use Halperns’ for our meat. They are the only meat distributor that is allowed to serve the White House.”
Entrees include the 905 Wagyu Burger ($22) topped with caramelized red onions, white cheddar cheese, sweet & spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato, 905 sauce, and truffle fries.
There’s also Cajun Chicken Pasta ($24), and 8-ounce Filet Mignon ($58), and a 14-ounce Bone-In Pork Chop ($39).
“We have a lot of great wines. We have a core list of wines we always have on hand and a private selection list of wines that are harder to get. I utilize a lot of our guests (for suggestions) for our selection of what we are to offer. We also have wine reps who are very knowledgeable and help us find some of the hard-to-find wines. We also have a lot of great bourbons and craft beers, including beers from Bad Shepherd and The Peddler,” Craven said.
Special events are also featured from time to time at Le Bistro.
“On Thursday, Sept. 14, we are having a Farm to Table Dinner. We are in talks of doing some charity fundraisers, including a Murder Mystery Dinner in October,” Craven said.
Le Bistro is located at 905 3rd Ave. near Pullman Square. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays. Cash, ApplePay, and all major credit/debit cards are accepted. For more information, call 304-523-2012. For an online menu, visit https://lebistrowv.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LeBistroWV.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.