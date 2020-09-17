HUNTINGTON — First opening in 2012, Le Bistro is a French-inspired restaurant offering an elegant dining experience and one of the best wine selections in town. The business was expanded in 2015 to add The Cellar Door, a separate bar and tapas room.
Like many restaurants across the nation, Le Bistro was forced to close in March of this year. The restaurant recently reopened under new management with a new menu.
“Pam Abraham, the first owner of Le Bistro, started this as a side-business to her deli. It was Le Bistro by night and the 9th Street Deli by day,” said new owner Chris Craven. “After about a year, the Bistro was expanded to daytime operations. So they bought all of the space from her partner and expanded the restaurant.”
Craven joined the team in November 2015 as a server and bartender while getting his master’s degree at Marshall University. He worked for six months, moved to Chicago for six months, and then moved back to Huntington to obtain a second master’s degree.
“After Le Bistro closed down near the end of March due to COVID-19, I was told by the Abrahams that they were planning on retiring,” Craven said. “From that moment on I started working on how to buy the place. We ended up going through the SBA to buy it. We took a 300-page business plan, and it took a whole lot of work to buy it.”
After the purchase, some remodeling was done.
“We fixed all of the floors, added a wall and moved the bar area as we had an all-new bar built,” Craven said. “We repainted, rehung all of the art and had to move a lot of light fixtures. It was a long process. I worked with my partner Dakota Maddox. We then brought in Matthew Noah, our new executive chef. So we all got together with Danelle Runyon, our front of house manager, about three months ago to come up with an exact reopening plan. We have opened for dinner first. We are doing brunch this weekend, and we will probably start lunch later this month.”
Each day, Le Bistro features two specials — a Fresh Catch, featuring fresh, seasonable seafood, and a Butcher’s Choice, which has the chef’s choice of meat paired with seasonal side dishes. You can also enjoy a fine steak such as a Filet Mignon ($47) or a Flame-Grilled Ribeye ($49). For seafood lovers, there’s the Signature Shrimp & Grits ($18) featuring Cajun spiced shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, asparagus and a spicy remoulade. For those looking for a vegetarian option, there’s a Cauliflower Steak ($18) consisting of basil pesto basted cauliflower and roasted red pepper hummus topped with seasonal sauteed vegetables.
“We are known for the shrimp and grits. Our ribeye and filet mignon also stayed on the menu the way they are, but everything else is either new or beefed up. We’ve always done the Fresh Catch but not the Butcher’s Choice. Every few days, Matt is choosing a different cut of meat based on what he can get. We’ve done veal, meatloaf and a big porterhouse pork chop. That’s a super exciting one. Everything is exciting on this menu. We beefed up the crab cakes, and I’ve heard a lot of guests say they’re the best they ever had — which says something since we’ve only been reopened for about five days,” Craven said. “Our 905 Burger is also amazing! We’ve paired down the menu to the point that all that is left are the all-stars. There’s nothing on this menu that I wouldn’t endorse entirely.”
Le Bistro is located at 905 3rd Ave., in Huntington across the street from Pullman Square. It is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders or more information, call 304-523-2012.