ASHLAND — Ashland’s Camp Landing just got a healthy, tasty option. Loco Fresh opened its doors on Oct. 1. The veteran-owned company is serving up freshly diced fruit cups and salads.

The shop is owned by Jonah Mathis and Jeremiah Raymond and operated by Sam McGuffin.

