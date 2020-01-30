HUNTINGTON — While the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe is dedicated to Marshall University’s collegiate athletics, this Sunday is all about the biggest game of the year when the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LIV.
The Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and its sister restaurant, The Kentucky Hall of Cafe in Ashland, are gearing up to celebrate the big day with specials and a prize drawing. Both locations are locally owned and operated by Steve Vance.
“We are approaching the Super Bowl with two different sets of eyes,” said general manager Marisa Milum. “We have some carryout specials for everyone who is celebrating the big game at home. ... For those that want to come out to the restaurant and the game, we will have drawing for a 50-inch TV at both the Marshall and Kentucky Hall of Fame locations.“
The Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe opened in 2001. The restaurant’s motto is “Great Food, Legendary Sports and Epic Fun.”
The menu offers a variety of food, including appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads, pizza and steaks. Burgers include the Fiesta Con Queso ($10.99) topped with queso, bacon, lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers and crunchy tortilla strips. There’s also a N’awlins Chicken Sandwich ($9.99), Reuben ($9.99) and vegetarian Black Bean Burger ($10.49). Other entrees include Five Cheese Mac & Cheese ($13.99), Pepperoni Pizza ($10.99), Baja Street Tacos ($10.99) and a Country Chicken Tender Dinner ($10.49). You can also order steaks such as a 6-ounce Sirloin ($11.99) or a 10-ounce Ribeye ($20.99).
“We are definitely bulking up for the weekend. We plan ahead for special event days like this. We try to educate all of our staff in advance so they can communicate our specials to our guests so they have fun,” Milum said. “We will have our made-from-scratch Sunday Specials throughout the day, including Meatloaf, Pork Roast and Chicken & Dumplings. We make them every single Sunday, and they are super popular. We will sell them until we run out.”
“My favorite burger is the Jumping Jack Jalapeno Burger, and as far as bar food goes, I really love the Tailgate Tots,” Milum said. “Right now, we are currently offering a monthly grilled cheese special with a new sandwich each month, which is fun.”
The Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe is located at 857 3rd Ave., in Huntington across the street from Pullman Square. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-697-9800. For specials and upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/marshallcafe.