HUNTINGTON — The food court at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center wasn’t the only campus dining establishment to get a makeover. The 2019-20 school year saw the debut of three restaurants at the new Towers Marketplace: Mein Bowl, The Den By Denny’s and 1837 Fresh Food Market. The restaurants are also open to the public.
“Towers Marketplace has traditionally been a residential dining facility,” said Robert Zipperian, a marketing specialist for Marshall Dining. “One in which customers get their food from a buffet-style dining system.”
Feedback from students, faculty and staff requested more retail choices on campus.
“We already had plans for the Memorial Student Center food court, so we decided to take the direction of a very sleek, very modern, very warm inviting space where you would be encouraged to study, hang out with friends and eat,” Zipperian said.
The residential dining area at Towers closed in February 2019, and the redesigned area opened in August.
One of the new restaurants, Mein Bowl, is an Asian fusion restaurant offering a variety of Chinese, Korean and Japanese inspired dishes. Each week there is an assortment of offerings including Flash Fried Thai Tofu, Five Spice Teriyaki Chicken and Korean Beef Bulgogi. You can get a single entree ($7.19) or a double entree ($8.69) served with a choice of white rice, fried rice, vegetable lo mein noodles or broccoli. You can also get extras like egg rolls, Korean spicy wings and dumplings.
“We used to have an Asian place called Oodles in the Student Center. We knew that students enjoyed that, but we wanted to expand on that concept and open it up. There are several more proteins, more noodle, options and limited-time options,” he said.
Hissho Sushi, which is made daily at Mein Bowl, can also be purchased at the 1837 Fresh Market.
“Mein Bowl takes a little bit of all the Asian cuisines. They’ve really created a concept that takes the best parts of those cuisines and wraps it up into one big one,” Zipperian said. “I think you’re going to taste a little bit of everything. It’s really the best of that universe of cuisine.”
Mein Bowl is located at the Towers Marketplace at 1854 5th Ave., Huntington. The Marketplace’s public entrance is at the rear of the building. It is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Fridays and is closed on weekends. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For more information, visit https://marshall.sodexomyway.com/dining-near-me/towers-marketplace or call 304-696-2544.