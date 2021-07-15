MILTON — An immigrant from a small town near Jalisco, Mexico, Alvaro Magana opened the first Mi Pueblito location in Milton in 2001 before moving to a larger location in Hurricane, West Virginia, in 2004.
In October, the decision was made to open a new location in Milton inside a former Pizza Hut.
The restaurant, whose name means “My Little Town,” features a variety of traditional Mexican favorites including chili relleno, tacos and fajitas. The restaurant also features a variety of cocktails and hand-painted imported tables.
“My dad first opened up down the road in the location where they later opened the East Tenampa,” Maria Magana said. “He moved the business to Hurricane because he wanted a bigger location. He had many of his customers asking him to come back to Milton, so we decided to open the second location here.
“It took over a year to open this location. We had to do a lot of work mid-pandemic. We opened up in mid-October, and at that time you had the seating and the mask regulations from the health department, so it wasn’t the easiest time to open a business. Right now, we are working on an outdoor dining area that we are hoping to have open by the end of the month.”
Both locations have the same menu and offer a variety of combination dinners and lunches. Lunch combinations start at $4.99 for the Speedy Gonzales, which includes a taco, enchilada and choice of rice or beans. For dinner, customers can build their own combination meal served with rice and beans starting at $8.99. Other dinner options include Shrimp Chimichangas ($10.99), Carne Asada ($14.99) and Nachos Supreme ($9.75).
According to manager Miguel Perez, the restaurant also introduced an expanded menu of mixed drinks.
“We have tried to bring some new mixed drinks here to this region,” Perez said. “We have a drink we call Liquid Marijuana, which has Malibu and Captain Morgan rums, Midori and pineapple juice. It’s actually probably our top seller. We also have a Cactus Margarita that’s probably my personal favorite.”
No Mexican restaurant is complete without fajitas. Options include the Nachos Fajitas ($9.75), which features a choice of chicken or beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served on top of cheese nachos. Guests can also enjoy fajitas for two for $19.99.
“You can never go wrong with our fajitas. I think any fajita you choose is a great option,” Perez said. “On a personal side, my favorite would definitely be the Tropical Fajita. It has ham, chicken, pineapple and veggies. If you order it well done, it comes out delicious.”
Mi Pueblito is located at 323 E. Main St. in Milton next to Snap Fitness. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-390-4524. Delivery is available via Grubhub. For specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mipueblitomiltonwv/.