HUNTINGTON — Established in 1939, The Midway Drive-In West has remained open through several historic events, so it’s not surprising the restaurant is resiliently continuing to serve the community through the COVID-19 crisis. The Drive-In celebrated its 80th anniversary last summer. It is currently co-owned by Cory Hutchinson and Bill Ghiz.
“I think, first of all, the food quality here and the customer service are the reason people come back,” Hutchinson said. “Our burgers are fresh ground and pattied every day. When you pull up to our lot, we take your order then we make your food. So it’s always hot and fresh. We take a lot of pride in what we serve here. If you’ve ever pulled onto our lot, our curb-hop guys take extra good care of you. They care about you, your food and your experience here. It shows.”
The restaurant is currently not offering dine-in and is asking customers to leave the parking lot after they get their food.
“We are putting everything in to-go bags. ... It can get really crowded here, and we are trying to keep our social distance within the 6-feet area,” Hutchinson said. “The customers have been very understanding. Midway has the best customers in the world.”
Their famous hot dogs ($1.70) were featured on Food Network’s “Guilty Pleasures” series in 2015. There are also burgers like the new Midway Philly Cheeseburger ($3.99) topped with grilled onions, green peppers, cheese and mayo. There’s also sandwiches like the smoked pork BBQ ($3.72) and a breaded fish sandwich ($3.99). For dessert there are milkshakes ($2.99 regular, $5.50 large) in flavors including peanut butter, black raspberry and Oreo.
“I want to talk about our guys in the front line. We have the greatest staff in the world. They are out there risking catching this virus. I think customers are coming here and eating because they want a little bit of normalcy. They want some good Americana cuisine. It makes them feel normal when they get a hot cheeseburger and a milkshake,” Hutchinson said. “I really want to put emphasis how proud I am of my workers putting it all out on the line during this rough time in the world. We wouldn’t be here without our curb guys, our staff in the kitchen and our customers.”
Midway Drive-In West is open from 445 West 6th Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 304-697-3644. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MidwayWest/.