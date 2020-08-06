BARBOURSVILLE — In 2018, Antonio Vargas and Brienna Black-Vargas opened their first Monte Alban location in the Eastern Heights shopping center. A second location opened in the River Place Courtyard in November 2019. The new location was formerly the home of Gringos & Botanas. The restaurant offers a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and a full-service margarita bar.
“We went into this space last year. We closed for only three days. We did some painting and gave everything a deep cleaning. We also put some new equipment in the kitchen,’’ said Antonio Vargas, manager and co-owner of Monte Alban. “It’s been a little tough with the COVID crisis. Because it’s a family-run restaurant, we didn’t close down. We kept working just doing takeout for a while. We are now operating at 50% capacity. We can seat about 60 to 70 people at one time.”
The restaurant has a different special every weekday including Chicken Fajitas Mondays ($12.99), 99 cent Taco Tuesdays and Chicken Cancun on Thursdays ($11.99). There’s also a happy hour with drink specials on weekdays from 1 until 6 p.m.
“When we opened the new restaurant, we decided to add a few more items to the menu. One of the new items we added was El Molcajete. It has chicken, rib-eye steak, sausage, shrimp, rice, beans cheese and tomatillo sauce all served in a volcano stone bowl. It has some salad on the side,” Vargas said. “We have a Steak & Shrimp Fundido that is very popular as are our tacos.”
Customers can enjoy a Chiles Rellenos Mexicano Dinner for $9.99. There are also burritos like the Burrito California with Chicken or Steak for $10.99 or the Pork Burrito ($10.99). You can also enjoy Shrimp Fajitas ($13.99 for one or $23.99 for two), Vegetarian Chimichangas ($9.99) or Enchiladas De Pollo ($7.99). Every day there are lunch combinations available starting at $6.99.
Monte Alban is located at 6007 Us Route 60 East in Barboursville. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Deliveries are available through GrubHub. For carryout orders, call 304-733-5070. For food and drink specials follow them online at https://www.facebook.com/MonteAlbanMexican/.