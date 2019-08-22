By PAUL SEBERT
For The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The sun has set on the cafe formerly known as Moonlight Cookies. Owners Molly and Anna Paxton first opened their shop at Heritage Station in October 2018 but have decided to rebrand.
The renamed Pax Cafe made its official debut July 17. The cafe has an all-new menu that features sandwiches, wraps and salads. The cafe will continue to offer their assortment of Cosmic Cookies, such as The Salty Blond salted caramel and the OG chocolate chip. The cafe also has a used bookstore.
According to co-owner Molly Paxton there were several reasons for the change.
"There was a bigger company with a similar name to us. There was a copyright dispute, but that wasn't the issue. We were already in the process of re-branding on our own because a lot of our customers told us that they enjoyed the food we would make for special events at other places like Taps at Heritage Station next door," Molly Paxton said.
Some recipes, such as the coleslaw, came from Paxton's grandmother.
"We also added some vegetarian options like the Shroom sandwich, which has mushrooms, tomato, pesto and pickled red onions. We wanted to offer a pretty good price for students who want to grab a lunch," she said. "We still have all the delicious cookies plus other specialty desserts. We also do organic dog treats, which people really like. We also started catering for businesses during the day."
The new menu includes sandwiches like the Chicken Avocado Club ($7) with rotisserie chicken, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white bread. There's also a Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese ($6) with jalapenos, cream cheese spread and cheddar cheese on white bread. The menu also offers wraps like the Chicken Caesar ($7) and Teriyaki Turkey ($7).
Salad options include a Chicken Caesar Salad ($7) and a BLT salad ($7).
"We have a different special every week. The first week we were open, we had a spaghetti grilled cheese, which was garlic bread, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese. It was really popular, and people have been asking us to put that on the menu permanently, but it's nice to offer an extreme each week. Another week we had a smoked gouda spread and chicken quesadilla with salsa on the side," Molly Paxton said. "We usually have a special cookie each day like cranberries and white chocolate with cinnamon dough. You order a tray or box of cookies if you call us during our business hours. We prefer you make your order over 24 hours in advance."
Pax Cafe is located in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in Suite #8 next to Taps at Heritage Station. It is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. Cash and all major credit cards as well as PayPal are accepted at this time. Delivery is available through DoorDash. For catering options, office orders or carry-out, call 304-362-7200. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PAXCafeWV/.
NAME: Pax Cafe (Formerly Moonlight Cookies)
TYPE OF FOOD: Sandwiches, salads, wraps, dessert
ADDRESS: Heritage Station, 210 11th St. Suite #8, Huntington
HOURS: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
PHONE: 304-362-7200
PAYMENTS ACCEPTED: Cash and all major credit cards
WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/PAXCafeWV/