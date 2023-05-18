For some, opening their own restaurant is a lifelong dream. For others like Mohamed Amine Fekih, the owner of a new mobile diner called Muncheez, it’s a second chance.
The new food cart offers burgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, milkshakes, fries and onion rings.
“I never thought I would be cooking in my own restaurant one day. I worked at the post office for five years and I had a situation with someone who made up something to get me fired. It was so bad, the law got involved and I hired a public defender. He didn’t explain properly what a ‘no contest’ plea meant. So they used that plea to fire me and because the charge was on my record, I couldn’t get a job,” Amine Fekih said.
“So I decided to start my own business. I acquired this trailer in September 2022, but it was made for snow cones and other cold food. This trailer when I got it has the window, four sinks, and electricity. In order to serve burgers, I had to put a lot of work into it. I finished the hood, added a fan up top, air conditioning, and a fire suppression system. I finally got everything up and running on March 23.”
Because of permitting delays, Muncheez is operating in Wayne County and in Ashland, but hopes to enter the Cabell County market soon.
“One of the biggest hurdles has been the paperwork. We started by applying in Cabell County. The health department was very helpful and things went smoothly. However, getting the approval of the fire department has taken much longer than we expected,” Amine Fekih explained. “So I needed to make money, so I looked into getting licensed in Wayne County and they approved all our paperwork in about 45 minutes. So right now, we’re mostly focusing on events and we’re doing a lot of business in Wayne County. We’ve also done events in Ashland.”
Burger options include a cheeseburger ($8.50), a cheeseburger wrap ($8.50), The Flame Thrower ($9.50), and The Big Munchee ($13). Sandwich options include The Original Philly ($10.50) and The Flaming Philly ($12.50). Appetizers and snacks include Onion Rings ($6.50), Fresh Fries ($5) and Loaded Fries ($8). You can cool off with ice cream ($3 per scoop) or a milkshake ($6-$8).
“I decided to keep the menu fairly simple for me and the customers. We decided on burgers and milkshakes because we thought they fit with a summer theme. Our signature burger is called ‘The Big Munchee.’ It comes with two patties, bacon, grilled onion, pickles and whatever condiments that you want. We like to put grilled onions on everything because they have a nicer flavor than raw onions,” Amine Fekih said. “We have a burger we call ‘The Flamethrower’ and a cheese steak called ‘The Flaming Philly,’ which we top with a hot sauce called Harissa. I import it from my original country of Tunisia because it’s made with a pepper called baklouti that you can’t find here. It’s just a good, tasty hot sauce.”
Muncheez can frequently be found at Harbor Freight in Kenova during lunch hours, but to find out where and when they pop up next, you should follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085874646688. Cash and all major credit and debit cards are accepted. For catering options and more information, call 304-544-8191.