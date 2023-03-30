Nancy’s Market on Riverside Drive in Huntington has developed a devoted lunch following with its sandwiches featuring fresh deli meats and cheeses, pulled-pork barbecues and hot dogs with all the fixings.
HUNTINGTON — Located on the corner of Riverside Drive and Apple Street is Nancy’s Market, a small convenience store with a built-in deli that’s attracted quite a lunch following for its hot dogs, pulled pork barbecue, and made-to-order deli sandwiches.
The market, which is celebrating its third anniversary in April, is owned by Jim Insco.
“This location has quite a bit of history,” Insco said. “In 1985, Mike Summers bought the lot here and opened Mike’s Market. There was a market across the street before then that dates back to 1942, and there was a market up on 4th Street called Rice’s Grocery. The market that was across the street burned and Mike took this space and built Mike’s Market. It operated from 1985 until 2015. The property sat empty until January 2020, when my wife and I bought the property.
“We chose the name Nancy’s after my mother, who worked at Mike’s for over 20 years,” Insco continued. “We opened in March of 2020 right when the pandemic really took off, so it was very rough at first. We didn’t know what we were going to do with it but it turned out to be a really good addition to the neighborhood. We’ve been really well received, not just from the neighborhood but people all over the Tri-State.”
Insco said the deli carries 11 meats and 13 cheese, several sizes of meat and vegetable trays and recently introduced a sandwich tray.
“We also sell specialty meats. We usually keep ribeye steaks, New York strips, or pork chops for sale. We also make hot dogs, barbecues, and sandwiches for sale,” Insco said. “We sell a lot of goods from a lot of local suppliers. We sell products from Ghostly Gourmet, Snyder’s Chips, Heiner’s Bakery, and Down Home Salads. We usually have some specials with our hot dogs and barbecue. We’ve tried mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese. In the colder months, we have offered soups, usually vegetable soup.”
Nancy’s Market offers a variety of different combinations. These include a hot dog, a bag of chips and a 20-ounce soda for $4.99 or two hot dogs, chips, and a 20-ounce soda for $6.99. There’s also a BBQ, chips, and soda for $5.79 or a deli sandwich, chips, and soda for $5.79.
“We have been very well supported by the workers of the three plants along here. Our staff has developed quite a lunch crowd. It’s better to call it in if you come in during our peak hours,” Insco said. “My wife and I have a history of owning hot dog stands in the past. We used to own and operate some Sam’s Hot Dog stand locations. We have a fairly unique sauce here we came up with with one of my workers here. I’ll put my hot dog up against anybody’s. You can get cheese, slaw, sauce, onions, or whatever you want on it.”
Nancy’s Market is located 3310 Riverside Drive across the street from Muse Hair Salon. It is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out and special orders, call 304-522-0161. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NancysNeighborhoodMarket.
