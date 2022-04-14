HUNTINGTON — In the days of the Mughal Empire, the word “nawab” referred to a nobleman who served as the governor of a region.
In Huntington, Nawab has been the ruler of Indian cuisine since 1997, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venerable Indian restaurant has been forced to close its popular lunch buffet. In its place is a new lunch menu offering lunch-sized portions of Butter Chicken, Seafood Vindaloo and Palak Paneer.
“People missed our lunch buffet, so we rolled out the new lunch menu. Everything is cooked to order so customers can each have their own spice level. All our lunches are served with rice and naan bread,” Rajni Rani, manager of Nawab, explained. “We love all of our dishes, but for people new to Indian food we offer Butter Chicken and Tandoori Chicken Tikka, which people love. We also have lunch platters where people can choose the entree the way they specifically want.”
Lunch specials include Butter Chicken ($14), Crab Masala ($18), Tandoori Chicken Tikka ($14) and Palak Paneer (creamed spinach with cheese) ($13).
Dinner customers looking to sample a little bit of everything can try the Nawab Special ($23.95), which features Vegetable Pakora, Tandoori Chicken, Boti Kebab, Chicken or Lamb Curry, Basmati Rice and Naan. Other specials include Chicken Tikka Masala (chicken in a tomato and cream sauce) ($14.95), Lamb Vindaloo (spiced lamb with potatoes) ($16.95), Fish Curry ($17.95) and Eggplant Bharta (mashed eggplant with tomatoes, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices) ($12.95).
“We serve all kinds of food, from chicken, to lamb, to curry, to goat,” Rani said.
“Among our most popular dinner items are Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, our Tandoori Mixed Grill and Crab Meat Masala,” Gulshan Kumar, co-owner of Nawab, explained. “We also have Malai Kotra, Palak Paneer, Paneer Makhni and Matar Paneer/Aloo Matar.
“We are thankful to all of our customers who are helping us out a lot. Every business has suffered because of the COVID pandemic, but the customers still love us, and we love them, too.”
Nawab Indian Cuisine is located at 600 4th Ave. in Huntington. It is open from 11:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. and from 4:30 until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are from 4:30 until 9 p.m. Delivery is available on DoorDash. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. The restaurant is hiring.
For more information or takeout, call 304-525-8500. For a full menu, visit them online at https://www.nawabwv.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nawabhuntington.