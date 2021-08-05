HUNTINGTON — Opening its doors in fall of 2019, Nomada Bakery has brought desserts, coffee and snacks with an international flair to downtown. The restaurant located in the old Heritage Station offers a selection of savory empanadas, miniature cakes and locally roasted coffees. The restaurant is currently offering a variety of cool beverages for the summer and will celebrate its two-year anniversary in September. The restaurant is co-owned by Ariel Barcenas and Shawn Schulenberg.
“We found out they were looking to take over this space in December of 2018 shortly before we left to go on family vacation for the holidays. When we returned in January, we found out it was still available so we decided to apply, and we got the call in February,” Barcenas said. “We then opened in September 2019 after months of planning and renovations.
“I’m from Panama, and Shawn is from Minnesota. We met in Argentina. We traveled together, and the things we want to serve are a mix of things from places where we lived and vacations we have traveled. So the name Nomada seemed appropriate — especially when you consider the visitor’s center and the old train station.”
Those looking to grab a warm lunch can choose from a selection of fresh-made empanadas. These include a Ground Beef Empanada ($3.50), a Chicken Curry Empanada ($3.50) and even a Pepperoni Roll Empanada ($3.50). Other dishes include a Waldorf Chicken Salad ($8), a Grilled Chicken Citrus Salad ($12) and Coconut Curry Miso Soup ($6-$11). You can also order an Empanada Lunch Box for carry-out consisting of two empanadas and a drink for $10.
Nomada has rolled out an assortment of cold beverages for the summer months including Lavender Lemonade ($3.50), Maracuya (Passion Fruit Juice, $3.50) and Saril ($3.50), which is a hibiscus infusion with fresh ginger and spices. There’s also an artisan coffee roasted locally by Hill Tree Roasters ($3-$4.50) and a house decaf roasted by the Old Village Roaster ($3-$4.50).
“I started baking cakes and some pastries mostly. This is a small town, and we wanted to have some other options so we wanted to invite some people to have lunch. We were looking for some savory things to offer for lunch. So that’s why we added the empanadas. We didn’t want to just be a cake shop. Why empanadas? Because it’s a savory baked good that can be easily accommodated for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Barcenas said. “It’s something that’s very popular in Latin America, and each country has their own variation.”
You can choose from an assortment of rotating desserts each day including 3-inch Baby Cakes in flavors like Lemon Blueberry Cake ($8) and Chocolate Cookie Meringue ($8). There’s also Alfajores ($1.50), which are a South American shortbread cookie with a caramel filling. You can also order custom cakes starting at $30.
Nomada Bakery, Cafe & Eatery is located in Heritage Station Suite 15 at 210 11th St., in Huntington. It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. For carry-out orders, call 681-204-5528. For a full menu and online orders, visit https://www.nomadabakery.com. For specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/NomadaBakery.