HUNTINGTON — Christmas in Huntington means gift shopping, dressing warmer and, for many people, a trip to the Old Village Roaster in downtown.
Each year, the small mom-and-pop coffee shop on 4th Avenue is busy selling gift baskets containing house-roasted coffee, candy, pastries and their famous caramel corn. The coffee business started when owner Pete Cooper found an antique roaster. Pete and his wife, Vicky, started selling roasted peanuts for Little League before branching out into popcorn and coffee. The two opened their coffee shop in 1995. This spring, they celebrated the business’ 25th anniversary.
“Our gift baskets usually start around $30, but we can custom build a basket for any price range,” Vicky Cooper said. “We are starting to get in our holiday flavors. Our most favorite flavored coffee is our West Virginia White Christmas, which has white chocolate, coconut cream and French vanilla. Our next favorite is Santa’s Christmas Grogg, which has butterscotch and rum. It’s our best seller year-round.”
Other holiday flavors include Santa’s Christmas Delight, Jingle Bell Java and Nutcracker Suite, as well as an assortment of regular coffee.
“Our beans come from all different countries. We have African, Indonesian, South American and Central American coffees,” Vicky Cooper said.
For those looking to warm up, the shop offers a variety of seven flavored and unflavored hot coffees available in a 12-ounce cup ($1.75) or 16-ounce cup ($2). Made-to-order espresso drinks including Cappuccino ($2.50-$3.50), Cafe Mocha ($3-$4) and Cafe Latte ($2.50-$3.50) with your choice of syrup. Other hot drinks you can warm up with include Chai Tea ($3-$4), Hot Caramel Apple Cider ($2.50-$3.50) and Hot Chocolate ($2.50-$3.50). For warmer days, there’s a selection of frozen drinks like Blended Mocha ($4 for 16 ounce) and Frozen Chai ($5).
“We’ve got a great assortment of chocolates to choose from,” Vicky Cooper said. “We can do assorted boxes. We have an excellent variety of tea from Harney and Sons. We have all kinds of different flavors of tea. ... My husband, Pete, makes all of the caramel corn. We also have cinnamon caramel corn. He also does a wonderful kettle corn that everybody loves. We don’t make it ourselves, but we just got in some white chocolate peppermint caramel corn that is delicious. My husband also makes candied almonds and pecans. We also have fresh-roasted cashews. We will also have all kinds of specialty cookies and biscotti. A lot of little specialty items.
“This time of year a lot of people like our white chocolate peppermint latte. We have a Mexican hot chocolate that is delicious. We also have an assortment of hot teas,” Vicky Cooper said.
The Old Village Roaster is located at 919 4th Ave., next to the Keith-Albee Theater. It is open from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the month of December it is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time. For special orders or more information. call 304-697-1944.