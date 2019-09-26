Pappy’s Cookin’ is a relatively new restaurant in Flatwoods, Kentucky, but everything about it feels old-fashioned — from the decor, to the bags of house-made pork rinds for sale, to a table dedicated to paying tribute to veterans, which was inspired by co-owner Carl Wellman’s grandfather Lewis Smith. Wellman co-owns Pappy’s Cookin’ with his wife, Denise. The restaurant opened in the fall of 2017.
“Oct. 9 will be our two-year anniversary. Denise and I own That Vape Shop next door, and we had purchased an ice machine from a guy who had previously had a business in this plaza. I asked if he had another one. He looked at me and said ‘Have you ever thought about having a restaurant?’ So I thought about it. For over 20 years my wife, Denise, had called my father, who is also named Carl, ‘Pappy.’ So when we opened up the restaurant, my wife thought ‘Pappy’s’ would be the perfect name. My dad and I always enjoyed cooking, so that’s how it came about,” Carl Wellman said.
“The place I moved in (to) used to be a physical therapy place, and within two weeks of opening the restaurant we realized we needed more space. We leased the other side, split the space down the middle and started cutting some holes in the walls. We worked on the expansion for a couple of months, and we opened our larger dining room in January of 2018.”
Pappy’s Cookin’ has an extensive menu with breakfast, lunch and dinner options. You can start your day with a pancake platter ($6.99) or French toast platter ($5.99) served with eggs and a choice of meat. There’s also an assortment of omelets including the Philly cheese steak omelet ($7.99) and the veggie delight omelet ($7.99).
Breakfast is served all day. For lunch there are an assortment of sandwiches to choose from, including a Reuben ($7.99), a fried bologna sandwich ($3.99) and a Italian sub ($6.99). You can also order burgers like the Momma Melt ($5.99) served on Texas toast with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. All sandwiches and burgers come with a side of homemade potato chips. You can substitute fries or onion rings for an additional charge.
Dinner options include spaghetti ($7.99), country-fried steak ($8.99) and a pork chop dinner ($8.99). You can also finish off your meal with a slice of homemade peanut butter pie ($3.25) and take home a bag of homemade pork rinds ($4) to snack on later. There is also a different special every day, such as fried fish Friday and chicken and dumplings on Sunday.
“Our soup beans, fried potatoes and cornbread platter is perhaps one of the most popular things we do. It takes us awhile to prepare our soup beans. We soak them and cook them all day. I think we’ve got one of the best Reuben sandwiches as well as our Philly cheese steaks. We are very proud of everything that we make,” Wellman said.
“We also have a salad bar. You can get a stand-alone trip to the salad bar for $4.99 or unlimited trips to the bar, which includes soup and salad, for $8.99. I think we have some of the best vegetable soup out there. My father makes some of the best vegetable soup.”
Pappy’s Cookin’ is located at 2135 Argillite Road, Suite L, next to That Vape Shop in Flatwoods.
It is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out order or catering information, call 606-836-3603.