HUNTINGTON — Located next to Save A Lot in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center is a new Italian restaurant that’s serving up pasta, pizza, hoagies, calzones and house-made pepperoni rolls.
Luigi’s Family Italian Restaurant opened its doors Sept. 17. The restaurant is co-owned by the husband-and-wife team of Adam and Jessica Dossouki.
“We started looking at this space last November. We lived down in the Princeton area, and we were deciding if this is what we wanted to do and if this was the right location for us,” Jessica Dossouki said. “Ultimately we decided this was the right space for us, and we signed the lease in the beginning of June.
“My husband, Adam, has over 10 years of experience in the restaurant industry. I also have some restaurant experience myself.”
Jessica Dossouki said they did some painting and renovations in the dining area.
“We also had to give the kitchen an overhaul,” she added. “There was a Mexican restaurant in this space previously, and they didn’t have all of the equipment that we needed. We now have a double-decker brick oven for our pizza.”
She said the restaurant makes its pizza crust, marinara and other pasta sauces, as well as the ranch dressing for the salads, in house.
“Everything is made fresh to order here. Everything is customizable, and we have a high quality of food that we offer for the price,” Dossouki said. “We understand that everyone has different tastes. So we try to have a wide variety. That’s why we also have subs, wings, burgers, a variety of appetizers and very good salads. We want to have a menu that everyone can be comfortable with.”
Pizza is served in both hand-tossed “New York Style” and a thick-crusted, rectangular “Sicilian Style.” Prices start at $5.99 to $11.99 for a cheese New York Style and from $9.99 to $12.99 for a square Sicilian. Specialty pies include an Alfredo Cheese, a Buffalo Chicken and a Loaded Steak with steak, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.
The restaurant also offers a variety of pastas including Tortellini Alfredo ($11.99), Lasagna ($11.99), Spicy Penne ($12.99) and Spaghetti with Marinara ($8.99.) If you want to sample a variety of pastas, there’s the Tour of West Virginia ($15.99).
Calzones are also available, ranging from $7.99 for a small to $12.99 for a large. Specialty calzones include the Spinach Broccoli, the Chicken Bacon Ranch and the Luigi’s Calzone filled with green peppers, banana peppers, sausage, ham, beef, pepperoni, mushroom and onion.
There are also a variety of subs including a Meatball Parmigiana Sub ($9.99), a Tuna Sub ($6.99 to $8.99) and Luigi’s Spicy Cheese Steak ($6.99 to $8.99) with cheese, steak, tomato, onion and jalapeno peppers. Salads include a Grilled Chicken Salad ($10.99), an Antipasto Salad ($10.99) and a Chef Salad ($10.99).
“You need to know about everything on the menu,” Adam Dossouki said. “The customers have been very satisfied. Everything is homemade. … We make pasta here daily. Everything is freshly prepared.”
Luigi’s Family Italian Restaurant is located at 4341 U.S. 60 East in Huntington. It is open every day from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. No checks are taken at this time.