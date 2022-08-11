IRONTON — Popular Portsmouth based speakeasy Patties & Pints has come to Ironton, bringing the restaurant’s collection of gourmet burgers, craft beers and cocktails to a new city.
Like the Portsmouth location, the new pub carries on the prohibition theme with vintage photographs, newspaper headlines and even two antique cars. Also like the Portsmouth location, the new restaurant is owned by Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman. The restaurant in the former home of The Endzone opened its doors March 10.
“After 20 years the owners of the Endzone, Anne and Rick Haynes, sold the bar to the owners of Patties & Pints in Portsmouth. I worked here for about a year and a half before Pints & Pies opened. They had their farewell party on New Years Eve of 2021, which was our last day as The Endzone. We then shut down for a period before reopening as Patties & Pints,” said Courtney Lee, manager of Patties & Pints. “We used to have a lot of booths, which we took out and put in a lot of tables. We did a lot of repainting and redecorating. We put in two antique cars, which were quite a task to move in. I held the doors when they moved one in and it just fit in by a hair. We had to redo the entire floor and redid the bar. We didn’t have to do a lot of work in the kitchen, however. We’ve been able to utilize everything that was in the Endzone.”
When everything was ready, the restaurant had a soft opening in March.
“We have more of a family atmosphere now as we had an older crowd when we were The Endzone. We kept some elements of The Endzone, however. We retained the pizza oven from The Endzone and thus we have pizza, which is unique to the Ironton location. Another item we kept from the Endzone menu is our stuffed mushrooms,” Lee explained. “When we were the Endzone we had 12 taps, which were almost all domestics and the occasional IPA. We now have 48 taps, which include big-name domestics, craft beers, imports and ciders. One of our most popular beers is Cheetah, which is a lager made by the Rhinegeist brewery in Cincinnati. It’s a very approachable beer for people who are new to craft beer. We also have cocktails. I have one that’s not on the menu called the ‘Tropical Long Island’ where instead of the soda they add pineapple juice, cranberry juice and orange juice.”
The menu has a variety of premium burgers like the “Al Capone” ($15), which has Cajun seasoning, Bleu cheese, bacon and a Cajun mayo. There’s also the “Big Cheese” ($15), which has pepper jack cheese, Swiss cheese, beer cheese and bacon.
You can choose from a selection of Po’Boy sandwiches including “The Kingfisher” ($12) shrimp po’boy and the Irishman ($13) cheesesteak.
Pizza is unique to the Ironton location and specialty pizzas include a Taco Pizza and a Buffalo Chicken pizza.
“My favorite burger is ‘The Mothership,’ which is served on two grilled cheese sandwiches,” Lee said. “Our most popular sandwich is an Italian hoagie we call the ‘Lucky Luciano,’ which has a three-meat blend and our house-made banana pepper salsa. We also have a cauliflower crust pizza for people who are counting their carbs. We renamed ‘The Zonewich’’ to ‘The P&P Flip,’ which is a sandwich served on pizza dough.”
Patties & Pints is located at 221 Adam St. in Ironton. It is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Cash and all major cards are accepted. ApplePay and checks are not taken at this time.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.