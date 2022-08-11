The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Popular Portsmouth based speakeasy Patties & Pints has come to Ironton, bringing the restaurant’s collection of gourmet burgers, craft beers and cocktails to a new city.

Like the Portsmouth location, the new pub carries on the prohibition theme with vintage photographs, newspaper headlines and even two antique cars. Also like the Portsmouth location, the new restaurant is owned by Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman. The restaurant in the former home of The Endzone opened its doors March 10.

